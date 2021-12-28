These Are The 21 Best Omega-3 Supplements On The Market Right Now

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that omega-3 supplements (specifically fish oil, which are the most common option) are the most popular supplement in the U.S. aside from multivitamins.

Considering the far-reaching effects good-for-you omega-3 fatty acids have throughout the body, this isn't exactly a surprise.* Honestly, it feels like a bit of a no-brainer. What isn't quite so obvious, though, is which of the many (and we mean many) omega-3 supplements out there you should actually dub worthy of incorporating into your routine.

There are a few crucial factors to consider when hunting for an omega-3 supplement that not only offers the daily dose of EPA and DHA you need to best support your unique health goals but that does so with a quality formula and sustainability and transparency in mind. After all, these healthy fats are one of the most underconsumed nutrients in America.

Use this guide to get clear on what a top-notch product really looks like, as well as which popular options get the mbg stamp of approval.