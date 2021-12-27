6 Amazing Things That Happen When You Take Omega-3 Supplements

Be honest: Do you really get in those two recommended servings of heart-healthy fatty fish per week? No judgment—most people don't! And that's just the foundational, baseline recommendation. The starting line, if you will. Even if you make it a habit to regularly top salads with tinned sardines or swap the usual beef for salmon burgers, there are still certain cases in which your doctor or nutritionist might recommend upping your omega-3 game (often with a supplement like fish oil) to make sure you're getting enough of these healthy fats in your system on the regular. If you know seafood isn't your jam, perhaps you've taken it upon yourself to add a supplement to your routine!

Whether you've been taking fish oil for years or are just now considering an omega-3 supplement, there are—of course—a few things you'll want to keep in mind. From the benefits you can reap (think cardiovascular wellness, joint health, and cognitive function) to precautions you should take note of, here's what you should know about fish oil's potential side effects—and how to make your supplement a winning part of your healthy routine.*