When you hear "omegas," chances are you think of omega-3s (you know, the good-for-you fats found in fatty fish that are vital for everything from heart health to immunity).* They're not the only omegas out there, though—and the next best-known essential fatty acids, omega-6s, don't have quite as sunny a reputation.

Honestly, if you had to sum up the situation with omega-6s in a couple of words, you might go with "it's complicated." You see, in recent years, omega-6 fats have been slapped with the scarlet letter of having "pro-inflammatory properties"—but, as with most things in health and nutrition, there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Omega-6s aren't inherently bad. In fact, your body needs some omega-6s (in fact, there's a daily nutritional requirement for omega-6 linoleic acid because our body can't synthesize it). However, there's a very legitimate reason these other omegas have found themselves in the hot seat lately. Here's what to know about these somewhat confusing fats.