Think You're Eating Enough Of These Healthy Fats? Don't Be So Sure

Even if you can't rattle off what "EPA" and "DHA" stand for off the top of your head (it's "eicosapentaenoic acid" and "docosahexaenoic acid," by the way), you know that these omega-3s are good for you.

In fact, these fatty acids are so important that they're found in cell membranes throughout the entire body—and the depth of research on their cardiovascular health benefits is so robust that comprehensive reviews and meta-analyses exist to compile numerous epidemiologic and clinical trial studies.

Furthermore, the FDA has approved a qualified health claim (which is a big deal) about the roles of EPA and DHA in blood pressure and heart health. (This basically means that though the science on omega-3s and cardiovascular well-being is still growing, it is supportive and robust enough to deserve a special statement linking EPA and DHA to blood pressure.)*

And though cardiovascular function and wellness remain these omega-3s' biggest claim to fame, the powerful fats have also been studied for a variety of other health areas, ranging from healthy pregnancy and development of the eyes and brain to immune function and joint health.*

So, yeah, you could say that the incentive for getting your fair share of EPA and DHA is pretty significant. Still, though, plenty of people just don't make it happen.