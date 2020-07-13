15 Healthy Pescatarian Recipes To Enjoy For Any Meal Of The Day

15 Healthy Pescatarian Recipes To Enjoy Any Time Of Day
Many people choose to exclude poultry, beef, and pork from their diets without fully identifying as vegetarians. That's because they continue to incorporate seafood into their dishes for protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These people are called pescatarians, and their fish-friendly diet can also work well under a Mediterranean, keto, or paleo eating style.
Whether someone considers themselves a pescatarian, or simply loves the taste and versatility of fish, these 15 recipes will hit the spot.
Breakfast
1. Sweet Potato Toast With Lox
Swapping bread for this sweet potato toast is a good way to turn a breakfast classic into a gluten-free option. The sweet potato base is full of nutrients, including antioxidants and vitamin C, and the toppings (avocado, egg, and smoked salmon) are all rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
2. Egg And Crab Muffins
These egg and crab muffins from blogger and registered dietitian Rima Kleiner, M.S., R.D., are high in protein from both the eggs, crab, and cottage cheese. Kleiner recommends preparing the muffins on Sunday and having them ready to go for the rest of the week.
3. Shrimp Broccoli Breakfast Frittata
This shrimp and broccoli breakfast frittata was developed by clinical dietitian, Miryam Quinn-Doblas, M.S., R.D.. The pescatarian breakfast dish is easier to make than omelettes, according to Quinn-Doblas, and adding the shrimp is a quick (and tasty) way to sneak in extra protein.
Lunch
4. Lentil Salad
This lentil salad with smoked salmon features a number of healthy ingredients. The fibrous and protein-packed lentils promote satiety, as do the fatty salmon and olive oil add-ins. With fresh herbs, like dill and parsley, this salad doesn’t skimp on flavor.
5. Open-Faced Avocado And Tuna Sandwich
This open-faced avocado and tuna sandwich, developed by food blogger Michelle Braxton, is a healthier take on a classic tuna salad sandwich. The combination of cucumber, red onion, and pickles provides a satisfying crunch, which balances well with the creamy avocado.
6. Niçoise Salad
This tuna niçoise salad is tangy, crunchy, bittersweet, and filling. Tuna is high in selenium, a thyroid-regulating mineral, and the green beans are a low-calorie source of vitamins and fiber.
7. Avocado Burger With Salmon
This avocado burger actually uses avocado as the bread. The pescatarian dish is filled with arugula, smoked salmon, crunchy watermelon radish, and yogurt and fresh herb dressing. For extra flavor, it’s topped with sesame seeds and a homemade citrus dressing.
Appetizers
8. Salmon Cakes With Avocado And Chimichurri
These salmon cakes with avocado and chimichurri are the perfect pre-meal bite. They combine one can of salmon, fluffy potatoes, and chive for the base. The chimichurri dressing contains garlic and ginger, which can help manage inflammation.
9. Chipotle Shrimp Guacamole Bites
These chipotle shrimp guacamole bites from integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D. are healthy and just-filling-enough to keep people satisfied until dinner. The chips are fried, but with beneficial fats from avocado, protein from shrimp, and a mix of anti-inflammatory spices, Moore says the healthy-ish apps are all about balance.
10. Mini Ahi Tuna Poke Bowls
Mediterranean diet recipe developer and food blogger, Brynn McDowell, R.D. made these mini ahi tuna poke bowls as a nutritious and quick pescatarian appetizer. The fish contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and the mangos are a refreshing source of polyphenols.
Dinner
11. Pasta With Tuna, Olives, And Cherry Tomatoes
This olive, tomato, and tuna pasta is an easy way to turn a humble can of tuna into a decadent weeknight dinner. The recipe calls for Castelvetrano olives, specifically. The buttery brine of the Sicilian olives balances well with the acidic tomatoes.
12. Mahi-Mahi With Shallots, Lime, And Veggies
This mahi-mahi with shallots, lime, and veggies is a versatile, easy-to-prepare meal with little to no cleanup, according to board-certified internist Vincent M. Pedre, M.D. Combining protein, vegetables, and healthy fats takes the guesswork out of healthy meal prep, Pedre says.
13. Spicy Shrimp With Zoodles And Cilantro Avocado Sauce
For a grain-free pescatarian pasta dish, registered dietitian and food blogger Rachael DeVaux, R.D. created this spicy shrimp with zoodles, topped with cilantro avocado sauce. The zucchini is hydrating, while the shrimp and avocado help make it filling.
14. Salmon, Spinach, And Squash Salad
This combo of salmon, spinach, and squash makes this dish a bit more hearty than you standard salad. “This fatty fish is rich in nutrients, and it's an excellent source of the essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure,” says Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT. Plus, the butternut squash is rich in both potassium and fiber.
15. Fish Tacos
These healthy fish tacos combine flaky white fish, crunchy cabbage, spicy jalapeños, and a blend of spices. The recipe calls for serving them on top of a fresh corn or grain-free tortilla, but you could easily put them on salad greens, or scoop the dish up with tortilla chips.
