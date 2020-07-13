15 Healthy Pescatarian Recipes To Enjoy For Any Meal Of The Day

Many people choose to exclude poultry, beef, and pork from their diets without fully identifying as vegetarians. That's because they continue to incorporate seafood into their dishes for protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These people are called pescatarians, and their fish-friendly diet can also work well under a Mediterranean, keto, or paleo eating style.

Whether someone considers themselves a pescatarian, or simply loves the taste and versatility of fish, these 15 recipes will hit the spot.