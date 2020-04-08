You may have stocked up on canned goods, but we're quickly running through our arsenal of recipes that use these canned foods. One thing we'll never tire of? Pasta. And this recipe from Simple Beautiful Food takes the best of canned ingredients to make something that will satisfy any salt craving.

Just where does that salty flavor come from? In part, the Castelvetrano olives you'll be putting and slicing to toss with your pasta. These green olives hail from Sicily, and have more of their natural olive taste than their vinegar-cured relations. You'll find them in jars, not cans, but they're still a good pantry item for adding a buttery bite to favorite dishes.

After we got talking with some registered dietitians about the glories of canned fish, we realized we'd maybe been sleeping on these low-cost, sustainable, protein sources. While canned tuna may bring to mind images of mayonnaise-y tuna salads, this one-pot wonder flips it into a satisfying pasta dish (no mayo required). We may have more time on our hands, that doesn't mean we're hoping to spend it all doing dishes—another reason to make this a weeknight staple.