mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

A Tuna, Olive & Tomato Pasta Recipe For An Easy Weeknight Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Tuna & Olive Pasta Recipe

Image by Amanda Frederickson / Beautiful Simple Food

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 8, 2020 — 22:37 PM

You may have stocked up on canned goods, but we're quickly running through our arsenal of recipes that use these canned foods. One thing we'll never tire of? Pasta. And this recipe from Simple Beautiful Food takes the best of canned ingredients to make something that will satisfy any salt craving.

Just where does that salty flavor come from? In part, the Castelvetrano olives you'll be putting and slicing to toss with your pasta. These green olives hail from Sicily, and have more of their natural olive taste than their vinegar-cured relations. You'll find them in jars, not cans, but they're still a good pantry item for adding a buttery bite to favorite dishes.

After we got talking with some registered dietitians about the glories of canned fish, we realized we'd maybe been sleeping on these low-cost, sustainable, protein sources. While canned tuna may bring to mind images of mayonnaise-y tuna salads, this one-pot wonder flips it into a satisfying pasta dish (no mayo required). We may have more time on our hands, that doesn't mean we're hoping to spend it all doing dishes—another reason to make this a weeknight staple.

Pasta with Tuna, Castelvetrano Olives, and Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

Makes about 4 servings

Article continues below

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces dried pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 5 ounces canned tuna
  • Red pepper flakes, to taste
  • Fresh basil, to taste
  • Parmesan cheese, to taste

Method

  1. Cook 12 ounces of dried pasta according to the package instructions.
  2. Drain, rinse with cool water, and set aside.
  3. In the same pan, warm 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.
  4. Add 1 minced shallot, 2 minced cloves of garlic, and 3 cups of cherry tomatoes and sauté, covered, for about 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are blistered and soft.
  5. Toss the cooked pasta with the tomatoes, along with 1⁄2 cup of pitted and thinly sliced Castelvetrano olives and 5 ounces of drained canned tuna.
  6. Garnish with fresh basil, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and red pepper flakes.

Tip: Cut cherry tomatoes in half if they are large.

Reprinted from Simple Beautiful Food. Copyright © 2020 by Amanda Frederickson. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered

Emilie Raffa
The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered
Functional Food

Running Low On Protein Sources? Here's How To Up Your Intake All Day

Jamie Schneider
Running Low On Protein Sources? Here's How To Up Your Intake All Day
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Outdoors

The CDC Recommends Wearing Masks In Public — What About While Running?

Abby Moore
The CDC Recommends Wearing Masks In Public — What About While Running?
Integrative Health

How To Make A Homemade Face Mask With Hair Ties, According To The CDC

Abby Moore
How To Make A Homemade Face Mask With Hair Ties, According To The CDC
Integrative Health

5 Simple Ways An MD Supports His Immunity By Going Back To Basics

Sarah Regan
5 Simple Ways An MD Supports His Immunity By Going Back To Basics
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/canned-tuna-and-olive-pasta-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!