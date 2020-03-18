Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Sardines, Salmon & Tuna Recipes

Cording said one of her favorite canned foods is wild sardines packed in olive oil. She opts for the boneless, skinless variety, “but if you dig the extra crunch (and the extra calcium) of bones, go for it,” she said.

Aside from the flavor, Cording loves canned sardines because they’re “a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help offset the negative effects of stress hormone cortisol, making them a great tool to have in your toolbox during uncertain times.” Bonus, it's also sustainable.

Molly Knudsen is also a fan of canned fish for their "omega-3 fatty acids and protein, as well as their calcium and vitamin D (if you eat the bones)!" She enjoys sardines and light tuna, but her favorite is wild salmon.