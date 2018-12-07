The Next Avocado Toast Is Here — Are You Brave Enough To Try it?

If you're looking for a new way to incorporate the myriad health benefits of avocado into your life, look no further than the avocado burger, one of the most popular menu items at the buzzy Brooklyn restaurant Avocaderia. The avocado "bun" uses the famous fruit in lieu of traditional carbs or lettuce wraps to make a mitochondria-nourishing, keto-friendly meal. While the founders, Alessandro Biggi, Francesco Brachetti, and Alberto Gramigni, admit that the avocado burger was designed first for photos and second for consumption, the creamy, neutral flavor of avocado pairs perfectly with a variety of fillings, and the burger is a fun alternative to staples like avocado egg boats or avocado toast (not to mention a great option for gluten-free folks).

In this recipe, excerpted from the Avocaderia cookbook, they pair the bun with a creamy, herbaceous dressing, umami-packed smoked salmon, and a zesty lime drizzle. With crunchy radish layered in, it's shockingly satisfying. A word of advice: "Use the better-looking avocado half as the top 'bun,'" say the founders and cookbook authors. "To make the bottom 'bun' more stable when plated, just cut a thin slice from the rounded side so it sits flat. We recommend tackling this with a fork and knife, but if you're feeling brave, go at it with your hands—and don't forget to take plenty of pictures!"