Salmon is one of the most nutritious foods you can include in your heart-healthy diet. This fatty fish is rich in nutrients, and it's an excellent source of the essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. Salmon is also rich in potassium as well as numerous other minerals, B vitamins, and antioxidants. This simple recipe bakes salmon with creamy, potassium- and fiber-rich butternut squash, and dresses the fish and vegetables with a delicious and light tarragon dressing.