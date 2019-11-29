mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes
|
Fact Checked

Load Up On Anti-Inflammatory Nutrients With This Salmon, Spinach, & Squash Salad

Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT
Contributing writer By Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT
Contributing writer
Jennifer Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT, has a Ph.D. in education, a dual M.S. in nutrition and exercise science, and is a registered dietitian, a certified specialist in sports dietetics (CSSD), and an American Council on Exercise certified personal trainer.
Roasted Salmon, Spinach, Butternut Squash Salad

Image by Hélène Dujardin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 29, 2019

Salmon is one of the most nutritious foods you can include in your heart-healthy diet. This fatty fish is rich in nutrients, and it's an excellent source of the essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. Salmon is also rich in potassium as well as numerous other minerals, B vitamins, and antioxidants. This simple recipe bakes salmon with creamy, potassium- and fiber-rich butternut squash, and dresses the fish and vegetables with a delicious and light tarragon dressing.

Roasted Salmon, Spinach, and Butternut Squash Salad 

Serves 4

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16-ounce) package diced peeled butternut squash (see Tip)
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 skinless salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 8 cups baby spinach
  • Tip: You can find peeled and precut butternut squash in the produce section of the grocery store. Buying the precut squash is both economical and efficient—if you have ever prepped your own diced squash from a whole unpeeled squash, you know it requires a certain amount of muscle and time.

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
  2. In a medium bowl, toss the squash with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, a pinch of salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Spread on the prepared baking sheet and roast, stirring once, for 15 minutes.
  3. Remove the pan from the oven (leave the oven on) and move the squash to one side. Place the salmon fillets on the foil and sprinkle each with salt and pepper, if desired. Return to the oven and bake until the salmon flakes easily with a fork, 5 to 10 minutes, turning halfway through the cooking time.
  4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, tarragon, and Dijon mustard.
  5. In a large bowl, add the spinach and half of the vinaigrette and toss to combine. Portion the spinach onto 4 serving plates, top with one-quarter of the butternut squash and salmon fillet. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette.

Recipe courtesy of DASH FOR WEIGHT LOSS. Copyright © 2019 by Jennifer Koslo, PhD, RDN, LDN, CPT. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT
Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT Contributing writer
Jennifer Koslo, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, CPT, has a Ph.D. in education, a dual M.S. in nutrition and exercise science, and is a registered dietitian, a certified specialist in sports dietetics...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-roasted-salmon-spinach-and-butternut-squash-salad-is-healthy-and-filling

Your article and new folder have been saved!