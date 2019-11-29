Load Up On Anti-Inflammatory Nutrients With This Salmon, Spinach, & Squash Salad
Salmon is one of the most nutritious foods you can include in your heart-healthy diet. This fatty fish is rich in nutrients, and it's an excellent source of the essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. Salmon is also rich in potassium as well as numerous other minerals, B vitamins, and antioxidants. This simple recipe bakes salmon with creamy, potassium- and fiber-rich butternut squash, and dresses the fish and vegetables with a delicious and light tarragon dressing.
Roasted Salmon, Spinach, and Butternut Squash Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 (16-ounce) package diced peeled butternut squash (see Tip)
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 skinless salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 8 cups baby spinach
- Tip: You can find peeled and precut butternut squash in the produce section of the grocery store. Buying the precut squash is both economical and efficient—if you have ever prepped your own diced squash from a whole unpeeled squash, you know it requires a certain amount of muscle and time.
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- In a medium bowl, toss the squash with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, a pinch of salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Spread on the prepared baking sheet and roast, stirring once, for 15 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven (leave the oven on) and move the squash to one side. Place the salmon fillets on the foil and sprinkle each with salt and pepper, if desired. Return to the oven and bake until the salmon flakes easily with a fork, 5 to 10 minutes, turning halfway through the cooking time.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, tarragon, and Dijon mustard.
- In a large bowl, add the spinach and half of the vinaigrette and toss to combine. Portion the spinach onto 4 serving plates, top with one-quarter of the butternut squash and salmon fillet. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette.
Recipe courtesy of DASH FOR WEIGHT LOSS. Copyright © 2019 by Jennifer Koslo, PhD, RDN, LDN, CPT. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House
