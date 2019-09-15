mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Yes, You Can Thaw Salmon In An Instant Pot — Here's How

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Eric Medsker / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 15, 2019

You might be thinking, "How is it possible to cook frozen salmon fillets in an Instant Pot?" And no wonder! The fillets can be overcooked in a flash, or they can break apart easily when the pressure is released. However, there is a way to make sure your salmon is cooked to perfection, all with the ease of placing it in an Instant Pot. No need to sacrifice a healthy dinner and your busy schedule any longer.

The timing below is for medium-rare to medium salmon fillets. If you prefer your salmon more well done, add 1 minute to the timing for either the "Max" or the "high" setting. And be sure to note: The size of these salmon fillets (6 ounces each) is very important in terms of the timing as well. Now, even the busiest of chefs can get their fill of omega-3s in this quick and healthy dinner recipe!

Simple Steamed Salmon Fillets

2 servings.

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup water or dry white wine of any sort
  • Two frozen 6‑ounce skin‑on salmon fillets
  • 4 paper‑thin fresh lemon slices, seeds removed
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon table salt

Method:

  1. Pour the water or wine into a 6‑quart Instant Pot. Set the pot's rack (with the handles up) or a large, open vegetable steamer inside the pot. Set the fillets skin-side down on the rack or in the steamer, arranging them so they overlap as little as possible (do not stack them). Set two barely overlapping lemon slices on each fillet. Sprinkle the fish and lemon slices evenly with the pepper and salt. Lock the lid onto the cooker.
  2. Set the machine for "Pressure Cook." Set the level for "Max." Set the timer for 5 minutes with the "Keep Warm" setting off. If necessary, press "Start."
  3. Use the quick‑release method to bring the pot's pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Use a metal spatula to transfer the fillets one by one to serving plates.
Article continues below

Tips and tricks:

  • For an 8-quart Instant Pot, you must use 1½ cups of water or white wine. You can also use three frozen 6-ounce fillets. (Four would be too many and begin to stack on top of one another.)
  • You can add lots more flavor by sprinkling ½ teaspoon dried seasoning blend on each fillet before adding the lemon slices.
  • If you've got frozen 8-ounce fillets, cook them at MAX for 6 minutes or at HIGH for 7 minutes, followed by a quick release.
  • These salmon fillets are great over riced cauliflower or on top of a kale Caesar salad!

Recipe Excerpted from From Freezer to Instant Pot Copyright © 2019 by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. Used with permission of Little, Brown and Company, New York. All rights reserved.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/here-is-how-you-can-steam-salmon-in-an-instant-pot

Your article and new folder have been saved!