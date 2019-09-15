You might be thinking, "How is it possible to cook frozen salmon fillets in an Instant Pot?" And no wonder! The fillets can be overcooked in a flash, or they can break apart easily when the pressure is released. However, there is a way to make sure your salmon is cooked to perfection, all with the ease of placing it in an Instant Pot. No need to sacrifice a healthy dinner and your busy schedule any longer.

The timing below is for medium-rare to medium salmon fillets. If you prefer your salmon more well done, add 1 minute to the timing for either the "Max" or the "high" setting. And be sure to note: The size of these salmon fillets (6 ounces each) is very important in terms of the timing as well. Now, even the busiest of chefs can get their fill of omega-3s in this quick and healthy dinner recipe!