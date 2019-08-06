5 Easy, Healthy Dinners That Serve Just One Person

I've spent years making healthy solo dinners, and in that time I realized one key problem with many of the single-serving recipes you can find online: One of the biggest hurdles to prepping dinner for one isn't the actuality of making a smaller resulting dish but the motivation to create anything in the first place. As humans, we're hard-wired to more easily expend effort when those efforts will be appreciated by others—so when you're just sitting down alone to reap the rewards of your time spent cooking, it can be difficult to find that same level of incentive.

That's why, before I propose any actual meals, I propose a mindset shift—to realize that you alone are worth it. There doesn't need to be a spouse or child to appreciate the food you create; you can appreciate it. I'm all about turning a solo dinner into more of an occasion. Light a candle. Put on some of your favorite music. Then sit down to one of these just-hard-enough healthy meals: