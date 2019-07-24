We Tried All The Healthy Alternative Pastas & These Are The Very Best Ones

Banza Chickpea Rigatoni

If the bright orange box makes you think "chickpea pasta," you're not alone—Banza has created one of the more recognizable (and delicious!) products in the alternative pasta world. They have tons of fun shapes, including wheels, ziti, spaghetti, macaroni, and more, but we especially love the rigatoni, which holds up perfectly to even the heartiest sauces. The brand is also launching three fun new shapes on August 6—alphabet, casarecce, and gemelli—so you'll have a type of pasta for every possible need! Made with chickpeas and pea protein, each serving packs a whopping 27% of your daily protein and 17% of your daily fiber to keep your blood sugar stable and balanced. Chickpea Rigatoni, Banza ($22 for 6 boxes)