Are Electrolytes To Blame For Your Headaches & Dizziness? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Appropriate nutrition and electrolyte replacement are two essential prerequisites to feeling and performing well.

It’s likely that you’ve experienced the important role of electrolytes many times in your life—even if you didn't realize it. If you’ve ever pedaled through a long bike ride or powered through a half-marathon battling symptoms like headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, or muscle spasms, then you already know all about electrolyte imbalances.

These symptoms usually occur after we profusely sweat for more than 90 minutes, which causes our bodies to lose water and important electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and chloride. The best way to handle the loss of fluids and electrolytes during physical activity is to stay hydrated and use electrolyte replacements. Let's dive into the research on the incredible ways electrolytes affect our bodies and explore how to make sure we're getting enough of them for our activity level.