mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

This Niçoise Salad Has An Ingredient That Supports Thyroid Health

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
This Niçoise Salad Has An Ingredient That Supports Thyroid Health

Image by Jeff Wasserman / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 23, 2019

There's no better way to kick off summer than with an energizing salad bowl packed with protein and minerals. This tuna Niçoise salad bowl from the new cookbook Skinny Pasta by Julia Azzarello mixes the tastes and textures of summer with ingredients like fresh yellowfin tuna (or Puy lentils, if you're vegetarian), crunchy baby gem lettuces, slightly sweet green beans, and bittersweet tarragon and radishes to top it off.

Besides its incredible flavor, this bowl has an ingredient that will help keep your thyroid in check. Tuna contains a high amount of selenium, a mineral known to help regulate thyroid functioning.

When grabbing your ingredients for this salad, you'll want to opt for fresh, sustainably sourced yellowfin tuna. If you can't get fresh tuna, you can go for canned tuna, but you'll want to make sure that the brand offers sustainably and ethically sourced tuna. Not sure where to start with sustainable fish? Opt for some surprisingly delicious plant-based tuna, which also happens to be one of our predicted wellness trends of 2019 (our fave is from Good Catch).

Bottom line, this healthy bowl of goodness is sure to bring the sunshine and keep your taste buds happy!

Tuna Niçoise Salad Bowl

Serves 4

Ingredients

Article continues below

Salad

  • 150 g (5½ oz) quinoa or amaranth penne
  • 100 g (3½ oz) French or green beans 
  • 2 eggs
  • 500 g (1 lb, 2 oz) fresh yellowfin tuna steaks
  • 2 baby gem lettuces, leaves separated
  • 6 French breakfast radishes, sliced in half lengthwise
  • 60 g (2¼ oz) Niçoise olives
  • 4 sprigs of tarragon, to garnish

Vinaigrette

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white wine or tarragon vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 sprig of tarragon, leaves chopped
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, add salt and cook the pasta for 8 to 9 minutes, or until al dente. About 3 minutes before it's done, add the beans to cook. Drain and rinse under cold water and separate the beans from the pasta.
  2. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the eggs for 6 minutes. Rinse under cold water, peel, and slice in half.
  3. Season and cook the tuna steaks in a nonstick pan or grill pan for 2 minutes per side. Leave to rest, then slice thickly across the grain.
  4. Make the vinaigrette by putting all the ingredients into a clean jar and shaking vigorously.
  5. Arrange a layer of lettuce leaves in the bottom of each bowl, then top with the tuna, pasta, eggs, veggies, tomatoes, and olives. Dress with the vinaigrette and garnish with the tarragon sprigs.
Based on excerpts from Skinny Pasta by Julia Azzarello with the permission of Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Books. Copyright © 2019.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
$129.99

Thyroid Yoga

With Fern Olivia
Thyroid Yoga
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-tuna-nioise-salad-has-will-boost-your-thyroid-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!