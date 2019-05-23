This Niçoise Salad Has An Ingredient That Supports Thyroid Health
There's no better way to kick off summer than with an energizing salad bowl packed with protein and minerals. This tuna Niçoise salad bowl from the new cookbook Skinny Pasta by Julia Azzarello mixes the tastes and textures of summer with ingredients like fresh yellowfin tuna (or Puy lentils, if you're vegetarian), crunchy baby gem lettuces, slightly sweet green beans, and bittersweet tarragon and radishes to top it off.
Besides its incredible flavor, this bowl has an ingredient that will help keep your thyroid in check. Tuna contains a high amount of selenium, a mineral known to help regulate thyroid functioning.
When grabbing your ingredients for this salad, you'll want to opt for fresh, sustainably sourced yellowfin tuna. If you can't get fresh tuna, you can go for canned tuna, but you'll want to make sure that the brand offers sustainably and ethically sourced tuna. Not sure where to start with sustainable fish? Opt for some surprisingly delicious plant-based tuna, which also happens to be one of our predicted wellness trends of 2019 (our fave is from Good Catch).
Bottom line, this healthy bowl of goodness is sure to bring the sunshine and keep your taste buds happy!
Tuna Niçoise Salad Bowl
Serves 4
Ingredients
Salad
- 150 g (5½ oz) quinoa or amaranth penne
- 100 g (3½ oz) French or green beans
- 2 eggs
- 500 g (1 lb, 2 oz) fresh yellowfin tuna steaks
- 2 baby gem lettuces, leaves separated
- 6 French breakfast radishes, sliced in half lengthwise
- 60 g (2¼ oz) Niçoise olives
- 4 sprigs of tarragon, to garnish
Vinaigrette
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon white wine or tarragon vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 sprig of tarragon, leaves chopped
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, add salt and cook the pasta for 8 to 9 minutes, or until al dente. About 3 minutes before it's done, add the beans to cook. Drain and rinse under cold water and separate the beans from the pasta.
- Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the eggs for 6 minutes. Rinse under cold water, peel, and slice in half.
- Season and cook the tuna steaks in a nonstick pan or grill pan for 2 minutes per side. Leave to rest, then slice thickly across the grain.
- Make the vinaigrette by putting all the ingredients into a clean jar and shaking vigorously.
- Arrange a layer of lettuce leaves in the bottom of each bowl, then top with the tuna, pasta, eggs, veggies, tomatoes, and olives. Dress with the vinaigrette and garnish with the tarragon sprigs.
