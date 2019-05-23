This Niçoise Salad Has An Ingredient That Supports Thyroid Health

There's no better way to kick off summer than with an energizing salad bowl packed with protein and minerals. This tuna Niçoise salad bowl from the new cookbook Skinny Pasta by Julia Azzarello mixes the tastes and textures of summer with ingredients like fresh yellowfin tuna (or Puy lentils, if you're vegetarian), crunchy baby gem lettuces, slightly sweet green beans, and bittersweet tarragon and radishes to top it off.

Besides its incredible flavor, this bowl has an ingredient that will help keep your thyroid in check. Tuna contains a high amount of selenium, a mineral known to help regulate thyroid functioning.

When grabbing your ingredients for this salad, you'll want to opt for fresh, sustainably sourced yellowfin tuna. If you can't get fresh tuna, you can go for canned tuna, but you'll want to make sure that the brand offers sustainably and ethically sourced tuna. Not sure where to start with sustainable fish? Opt for some surprisingly delicious plant-based tuna, which also happens to be one of our predicted wellness trends of 2019 (our fave is from Good Catch).

Bottom line, this healthy bowl of goodness is sure to bring the sunshine and keep your taste buds happy!