3 Doctor-Recommended Gut-Healing Dinners

Many of my patients don’t have time to cook, resorting instead to unhealthy takeout, prepackaged foods, or skipping dinner altogether.

You don’t need to turn dinner into a seven-course Martha Stewart–inspired affair, and you can certainly do just fine grabbing Whole Foods after work. But at the same time, preparing dinner needn’t feel like a herculean chore.

Ultimately, I encourage patients to forgo takeout and hot bars. Instead, I ask them to preplan a little and prep one of these three uncomplicated dinner recipes. My approach takes a simple but nutritionally comprehensive approach to dinner that takes the guesswork out of calorie-counting: Fill your plate with one-quarter protein and healthy fat, and for the other three-quarters, add a large salad or vegetable side dish.