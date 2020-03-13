Is Salmon Good For You? Benefits & Concerns Of This Fatty Fish
Just like fish have a spot on the food chain in the wild, they also have a hierarchy in the nutrition world when it comes to human health, and salmon typically reigns king. On the surface, salmon has a stellar nutrient profile and heaps of research demonstrating a variety of health benefits. But, as always with nutrition, there may be some nutritional and environmental caveats you should be mindful of before incorporating salmon into the diet.
Is salmon good for you?
In short, yes! Salmon is healthy. Here’s why:
1. It’s a prominent component of the Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean diet is consistently considered one of the most healthful diets to follow and was even voted the best diet overall for 2020 by US news. The Mediterraean diet is well researched and is associated with health benefits ranging from heart disease and diabetes protection, to aiding in weight loss and weight management efforts, to improvements in depression and mental health, and to overall longevity.
Now, it is a stretch to link consumption of salmon directly to results seen from Mediterranean diet research, however, it does show how inclusion of seafood like salmon, can fit into an overall healthful eating pattern and there are major health benefits linked to that way of eating.
2. It contains coveted omega-3 fatty acids.
The quantity and types of omega-3s found in salmon are one of the main reasons that pushed this fish to its top position in the human nutrition food chain. EPA and DHA are particularly of note, as they’re typically found in fish and fish oils and are associated with the most health benefits.
Overall, research shows that consumption of omega-3s are associated with cardiovascular health, cancer prevention,cognitive health, and protection from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Salmon’s synergistic combination of omega-3s, calcium, and vitamin D may also hold the key to strong bones.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020 concluded that “consumption of about 8 ounces per week of a variety of seafood, which provide an average consumption of 250 mg per day of EPA and DHA, is associated with reduced cardiac deaths” in the general population without preexisting heart disease. In fact, one 3.5 oz serving of chinook salmon provides around 40% of that recommendation.
Fish, particularly low methyl-mercury fish like salmon, anchovies, and sardines, are even recommended for pregnant women. Eating up to 3.5 servings (or 12 ounces) a week is considered safe. And for the expecting mommas out there, the omega-3 DHA, which is found in high quantities in salmon, is especially important for fetal brain development!
3. It’s a lean source of protein.
Depending on the type of salmon, a 3.5 oz serving of this fish contains anywhere from around 18 to 26 grams of protein, similar to the same size serving of ground beef (but it is a much leaner option).
Research shows that consuming higher amounts of lean protein is associated with less weight gain over time compared to those with higher intake levels of red meat, chicken with skin, and cheese. In addition, some research shows that diets higher in protein are more satiating compared to diets lower in protein, which may lead to consuming less calories and contribute to weight loss.
Less research, especially randomized controlled trials, has been conducted specifically on fatty fish like salmon on weight loss. However, one study did find fatty fish consumption of 450 grams per week for eight weeks to be beneficial in weight loss amongst men.
4. It contains astaxanthin.
Astaxanthin is the exclusive carotenoid that gives salmon it’s orangey-pink color. It is also found in shrimp and lobster. It is a member of the carotenoid family (like beta-carotene that is found in carrots and sweet potatoes), and has antioxidant and antiinflammatory effects.
Preliminary research suggests that astaxanthin may have several health benefits in humans such as preventing oxidation, protecting skin cells from UV-light, and promoting heart, joint, eye, and prostate health. (See here for our full guide to astaxanthin’s health benefits.)
Astaxanthin is considered safe to consume with no side effects through natural sources like salmon and shrimp. Lab studies also show that astaxanthin is even better absorbed in the presence of dietary fat, such as the omega-3s found in salmon.
5. It contains other essential vitamins and minerals.
Salmon contains high amounts of B vitamins, potassium and selenium.
B vitamins (there are 8 of them) are water-soluble and must be consumed on a consistent basis since they are not stored by the body. They do a lot in the body and are involved with keeping your metabolism in check and your hormones in balance, to name a few benefits.
Potassium is necessary for cells to function optimally and is also involved in muscle and nerve health. Diets higher in potassium are also linked to healthy blood pressure levels compared to diets poor in potassium.
Depending on the type of salmon consumed, the selenium content ranges anywhere from 33% to almost 65% of the recommended daily amount for this mineral. Selenium plays an important role in the body and may influence thyroid regulation, act as an antioxidant, and bind to heavy metals like mercury and excrete them from the body.
Salmon is really the whole package when it comes to providing quality macro- and micronutrients!
Is all salmon created equal?
Different types of salmon, whether it’s sockeye, chinook, coho, or atlantic, and whether it’s farmed or wild will have slightly different nutrient profiles. The nutritional content of a fish is highly dependent on the type of feed of the fish. That’s why making a generalized statement that, for example, all chinook salmon are the healthiest may not be possible. But, according to the FDA’s Food Data Central database, smoked salmon may not be as nutritious as other options because of its high sodium content from the curing process.
Canned salmon may have the highest amount of calcium per serving if the bones are included in the can (and then consumed). The canning process makes the bones soft and safe to eat, and many canned salmon options are wild caught. This is also the most economical form of salmon to buy as one serving costs only two to four dollars. Canned salmon goes great on salads, crackers, or just with a fork for a quick snack or meal on the go!
Raw fish like salmon sashimi can be safe to eat. However, certain groups of people are at higher risk for foodborne illness, that are more likely to occur with raw fish consumption. These include pregnant women, children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
Here’s the nutritional profile of one serving size of salmon (3.5 oz) and its different types, so you can see how each varies slightly in nutrient content.
Can you eat salmon every day?
It’s not dangerous to eat salmon every day for the general population. However, if you do find yourself eating salmon every day, it’s even more important to make sure it’s sourced responsibly to ensure contaminants are low.
Pregnant women, however, should stick to the recommended 8-12 oz of salmon per week. Also, it’s important to note that most studies look at weekly consumption of a couple servings of salmon, not daily consumption. That said, it can’t be inferred that eating it everyday would provide even more benefits than the generally recommended two to three servings per week. Meaning, if you were hoping to load up on all the health benefits salmon has to offer, eating salmon every day won’t necessarily give you more of an edge.
Are there any health concerns with eating salmon?
There are some health concerns linked to salmon consumption and the pollutants like dioxins and methylmercury commonly found in these fish. Dioxins are harmful byproducts waste management practices or produced naturally from fires and volcanoes. Methylmercury is a poisonous compound and forms when bacteria interact with mercury in the environment (think soil, water and some plants). Both of these compounds are found naturally in fish, including salmon.
However, studies continue to show that the health benefits associated with salmon and fatty fish consumption outweigh the small potential risks from pollutants. A study published in January 2020 in the BMC Public Health journal conducted a benefit-risk assessment of the health effects of Baltic herring and salmon and environmental pollutants across four countries. Results showed that beneficial effects of these fatty fish and their omega-3 and vitamin D content on heart health, mortality, and risk of depression and cancer outweigh the risk of these two contaminants, for the general population.
A systematic review of 11 studies also found that eating salmon is “significantly and consistent” associated with improvements in cardiovascular related measurements like triglycerides and HDL cholesterol levels, and, again, the health benefits of eating fish are greater than the potential risk.
Are there environmental concerns with eating salmon?
Environmental and health concerns related to farmed fish have skyrocketed as journalists and documentaries shed light on the shocking conditions and practices of some fish farms. But are those portrayals accurate? Here’s what the experts and the science says about the downsides and concerns of fish farming.
1. Sea lice is definitely a thing.
Salmon farms are known for spreading parasites such as sea lice, since lots of salmon live so close together in these farms. Sea lice is also common on wild adult salmon and fall off of salmon when they migrate to fresh waters to lay eggs, keeping that area safe for the young offspring. However, some salmon farms are encroaching on that safe, sea-lice free zone. If salmon fish farms are in static nets near wild salmon breeding grounds, young wild salmon around that farm are 73 times more likely to die from sea lice compared to young salmon in breedings areas not by a fish farm.
Sea lice is especially deadly for young salmon, since they either don’t have scales yet or only have a thin layer of scales. Although sea lice on salmon are common, this practice of fish farming is introducing sea lice into areas it currently wasn’t in. In addition, if there is a sea lice outbreak at a salmon farm, antibiotics may be used to control the spread and may leak into the surrounding environments.
2. Confined quarters can be breeding grounds for trouble.
Lots of fish in a small space means concentrated waste from the fish and from uneaten food, which can lead to polluted waters if that fish farm is close to natural waters. In those situations, diseases on fish farms can also be passed to wild fish, and those fish can also be exposed to the pesticides or antibiotics used to treat the outbreak. Wild fish species and their habitats may also be exposed to the chemical treatments often needed for harvest on a fish farm, impacting their health and potentially human health.
3. Escapes can happen.
Farmed fish in concentrated areas by wild waters may escape their confinement and mix with wild populations. Since farmed fish are often quite different from their wild counterparts, farmed fish trains may enter that local gene pool and create offspring that are not suited to survive in the wild. Farmed fish may also be a nuisance to that ecosystem by competing with wild species for food and habitat, and they may even be considered an invasive species if they escape to an area they are not native to.
How to choose the best salmon (for your health and the planet).
You’re might be thinking, “there’s no way I’m ever eating farmed salmon again!” or “wild salmon is always better.” But believe it or not, not all farmed salmon is bad and not all wild salmon is good for you or the environment.
When determining which salmon is best for you, you might want to turn to two trusty online resources: Seafood Watch (a program from the Monterey Bay Aquarium) and the Environmental Defense Fund.
Seafood Watch rates salmon on environmental components like impact due to waste, pesticide use, quality of fish feed, number of escapes, diseases present, and fish mortality. Types of salmon are provided with a green, yellow, or red score for each category that then contribute to the fish’s overall rating.
For example, the highest rated farmed fish from Seafood Watch is Nordic Blu Salmon from Norway. Although it is farmed in a marine net pen, this brand checks all those boxes for best farming practices according to Safe Watch. Nordic Blu Salmon are also fed a proprietary diet blend with higher concentrations of marine based omega-3s than traditional farmed fish feeds. Many of the highest rated farmed salmon are also bred and kept in recirculating indoor tanks with wastewater treatments.
The Environmental Defense Fund provides a more at-a glance solution and gives a general green, yellow, or red flag for eco-rating (green means eco friendly), mercury level (green means low mercury), and omega-3 content (green means high levels). The types of salmon with green ratings in all three categories are canned salmon, farmed or Atlantic salmon in indoor recirculating tanks, and all species of wild Alaskan salmon.
That said, not all farmed salmon is “bad,” and not all wild salmon is “good.” Farmed salmon can get a green rating if there is data showing that environmental impact, chemical use, and antibiotic use are low, and if the quality of feed is high. On the other hand, wild salmon may receive a lower rating if they live in polluted waters and if the endangered or threatened species of salmon are also caught.
So is there really a best type of salmon?
Well, it depends.
From a health standpoint, salmon continues to reign king as a nutritional powerhouse. And in terms of making the most healthful and sustainable decisions about what type of salmon to eat and how it should be prepared, here are my recommendations:
- Do your research on sustainable and healthful salmon species, and ask your local grocer if they carry those varieties.
- Look for logos such as the Marine Stewardship Council’s Sustainable Seafood label (for wild caught fish) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council label (for farmed fish).
- Opt for more healthful cooking options for salmon such as baking, poaching, sous vide, or grilling. Smoked salmon still has beneficial qualities but it’s best not to consume on a regular basis.
- If you want to have raw salmon at home, buy high quality, sushi-grade salmon (or make sure your favorite sushi restaurant has it).
And most importantly, aim to get at least two servings of high quality fish in per week!
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.