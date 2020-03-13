The quantity and types of omega-3s found in salmon are one of the main reasons that pushed this fish to its top position in the human nutrition food chain. EPA and DHA are particularly of note, as they’re typically found in fish and fish oils and are associated with the most health benefits.

Overall, research shows that consumption of omega-3s are associated with cardiovascular health, cancer prevention,cognitive health, and protection from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Salmon’s synergistic combination of omega-3s, calcium, and vitamin D may also hold the key to strong bones.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020 concluded that “consumption of about 8 ounces per week of a variety of seafood, which provide an average consumption of 250 mg per day of EPA and DHA, is associated with reduced cardiac deaths” in the general population without preexisting heart disease. In fact, one 3.5 oz serving of chinook salmon provides around 40% of that recommendation.

Fish, particularly low methyl-mercury fish like salmon, anchovies, and sardines, are even recommended for pregnant women. Eating up to 3.5 servings (or 12 ounces) a week is considered safe. And for the expecting mommas out there, the omega-3 DHA, which is found in high quantities in salmon, is especially important for fetal brain development!