Protein is well known for its role in rebuilding and repairing tissues broken down during exercise, like muscle tissue.

Protein isn’t just important for muscle, though. You need protein to survive and thrive. “Protein plays a role in building bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and virtually every body part and tissue, "says registered dietitian nutritionist Alex Larson, MS, RDN. "It has a critical part in carrying oxygen in the blood, metabolic reactions, immune function, and brain function.”

While your body can store carbohydrates and fat, it doesn’t store protein the same way. Since your body is constantly breaking down and rebuilding new protein, you must eat adequate amounts to function well.