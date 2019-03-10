When it comes to packing a healthy work lunch, we all have really great intentions—promising ourselves we'll make the time to prep and portion food into cute individual glass containers for easy grab-and-go meals. But executing those intentions is another story.

Sometimes it's due to a lack of time or proper planning, and in those cases, creating a formula you can duplicate time after time can be beneficial, like this one that mbg Collective member Ellen Vora, M.D., recently shared with us: "My system for packing a lunch is the following: On Sundays, we cook in bulk. Then I distribute a combination of potatoes or plantains, some kind of meat like ground beef, and some kind of sautéed greens into five glass Pyrex containers. Then in the morning, I grab a container and put it in my bag."

But other times it's a general lack of inspiration. After all, if you don't have any tasty, simple lunch recipes in your arsenal, why would you be motivated to spend your time meal prepping them in the first place? A person can only take so many salads with grilled chicken!

So, to help you avoid palate burnout, think outside the box of what lunch should be, and prove that delicious healthy lunches are within your reach, we've compiled some of our absolute favorite healthy lunch recipes. There's a little something for everyone, from quick-to-assemble collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews you can eat all week.