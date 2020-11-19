6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

Preparation

Bone broth:

1. Rinse the chicken, and place it in the pot.

2. Fill your pot three-quarters full with water, and add the herbs and vegetables.

4. Cook on medium-high until bubbling, then reduce heat to low and allow to simmer covered, at least 8 hours, up to 48 hours, to taste.

5. Allow to cool, then pour stock through a strainer and transfer to Mason jars to store in the fridge.

Soup:

1. Sauté the onions and carrots in coconut oil until onions are soft.

2. Add bone broth and bring to a boil.

3. Make the zucchini into noodles. Slice the zucchini into your desired size of strips, either thick or nice and thin (more like actual noodles) with a julienne slicer.

4. Once the carrots are tender, add the zucchini and simmer (covered or uncovered) until tender. The time will vary depending on the size of your zucchini "noodles."

5. Add the chopped chicken and garlic, bring back to a boil, and then turn heat off. Cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Benefits: Bone broth, the gut super healer, contains many building blocks for your enterocytes, your gut-lining cells. The natural blend of gelatin, glucosamine, glycine, and minerals found in bone broth can help calm diarrhea, constipation, and food intolerances. If you struggle with histamine intolerance, I recommend cooking the bones in the broth for a shorter amount of time.