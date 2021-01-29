10 Signs You Have Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

Carbohydrates feed bacteria in the gut microbiome. Since people with SIBO already have an overgrowth of bacteria, they often can’t tolerate carbohydrates, including starches and sugars. "Some people can't tolerate simple sugars like lactose and fructose while others have a hard time with complex starches like potatoes and rice," registered dietitian Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, once wrote.

It's often recommended to work with a nutritionist or an integrative doctor to eliminate carbohydrates from the diet, then slowly add them back in to find out which might be worsening your symptoms.

"There's no one diet that works for everyone with SIBO, so it's important to identify which carbohydrates you can't digest and absorb because those are the ones that end up getting fermented by your small intestine bacteria," Zibdeh says.