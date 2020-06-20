Underlying many of these gut disorders is dysbiosis, an imbalance between favorable and unfavorable microorganisms in the gut. Your gut contains about 500 to 1000 different species of bacteria. And the tiniest shifts in the relative predominance of these bacteria can impact how your gut works.

Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), for example, is a type of dysbiosis caused by an overpopulation of bacteria in the small intestine. This can increase fermentation of sugar in the carbohydrates you eat, and bloating often occurs from this excess gas production. As a result, people with SIBO often can’t tolerate carbohydrates, including starches, sweets, and sugars. To address SIBO, I use a carefully designed nutrient plan and implement an elimination diet, which cuts out all sugars, including sneaky sweet sources.

In a different case, small intestinal fungal overgrowth (SIFO) can occur when your small intestine becomes overpopulated with too much yeast or fungi. One type of fungus, a yeast called candida, can especially become a problem when it gets out of hand in your small intestine. This yeast can wipe out other friendly, symbiotic bacteria, and the imbalances in your gut bacteria may lead to gas and other digestive issues. Similar to SIBO, a diet rich in sugar and simple carbohydrates is often the culprit here.