mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Tips For Reducing The Discomfort

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
chinese eight treasure congee — kidney beans, adzuki beans, green beans, peanuts on ceramic plate

Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

April 14, 2020 — 21:25 PM

If you're suddenly eating more dried or canned beans than usual, you've probably discovered two things. One, they can seriously elevate your meals, and two, they can lead to less than desirable bloating and gas. So how can you reduce bloat without completely removing beans from your diet?

To make your nutritious bean-filled meals a little easier on your stomach, mindbodygreen reached out to the top experts for their best tips on managing bean-induced bloat: 

1. Rinse before eating.

Salt is often used as a preservative for many canned foods, which can decrease hydration and lead to bloating. "Rinse canned beans before eating or cooking with them," registered dietitian Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN, recommends. Along with removing excess salt, Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, says rinsing "can reduce the phytic acid and gaseous polysaccharides on the beans."

Bonus: It also removes any metallic flavor that may have soaked in.

Article continues below

2. Take probiotic supplements.

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

Functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., tells mbg bloating is typically "caused by an imbalance of good-to-bad bacteria in your gut." Probiotic foods and supplements can help manage bloat by introducing healthy bacteria to the gut and supporting a healthy balance in the microbiome.*

While not all strains are effective at doing this job, Miller says, "a good blend of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains can aid in breaking down resistant starches and reducing gas."*

3. Soften your beans. 

High in fiber, resistant starches, and complex sugars, beans can be difficult to digest. To break down those hard-to-digest components, Cannon suggests buying pre-soaked canned beans. If you opt for dried beans, she recommends soaking them overnight. According to Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D., soaking the beans "leaches out the sugars in beans that are responsible for gas production."

If you're short on time, holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque says, "pressure cooking dried beans is a fast and easy alternative to soaking that can decrease unwanted gas."

Article continues below

4. Stay hydrated. 

Drinking plenty of water after eating high-fiber foods, like beans, can aid in digestion and help reduce bloating. "It may sound counterintuitive, but staying hydrated discourages water retention because your body isn't struggling to hold on to the water it has," Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says. 

However, "too much fluid can dilute your digestive chemicals needed to break down the starch," Miller says. So she recommends taking small sips at mealtime, while Cannon suggests omitting hydrating during a meal, and instead drinking water 30 minutes before and after. Test both options out to see what works best for your body. Regardless, prioritize staying hydrated throughout your day, not just around mealtime.

5. Move your body. 

Physically moving your body after a meal helps food travel more quickly through your digestive system, which allows you to avoid that heavy, bloated feeling, Cannon says.

"A short walk after a meal that includes beans—or any other food, really—supports optimal digestion," Cannon says. Or try these yoga poses, which may help stimulate digestion.

Article continues below

Bottom line.

If you're struggling with uncomfortable gas and bloat as a result of eating beans, it might not seem worth it. But keep in mind, beans are an inexpensive, versatile staple loaded with nutrients. So rather than discounting them altogether, try those five expert-approved tips to help manage digestive issues. 

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove, & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove, & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

The Surprising Way To Manage Your Anxiety During A Global Pandemic

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
The Surprising Way To Manage Your Anxiety During A Global Pandemic
Beauty

Normally Color Your Hair In A Salon? What To Do + Clean At-Home Products

Alexandra Engler
Normally Color Your Hair In A Salon? What To Do + Clean At-Home Products
Routines

A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home

Sarah Regan
A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home
Home

5 Easy Ways Interior Designers Are Sprucing Up Their Homes Right Now

Emma Loewe
5 Easy Ways Interior Designers Are Sprucing Up Their Homes Right Now
Personal Growth

How COVID-19 Has Changed This MD's Work — And What He's Doing About It

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How COVID-19 Has Changed This MD's Work — And What He's Doing About It
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Trim Your Own Hair + Tips Based On What Hair Texture You Have

Jamie Schneider
How To Trim Your Own Hair + Tips Based On What Hair Texture You Have
Home

Scent & Sound Ideas To Make Chilling At Home A Multisensory Experience

Ariel Kaye
Scent & Sound Ideas To Make Chilling At Home A Multisensory Experience
Parenting

A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now

Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., C.N.S.
A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now
Recipes

How To Make Sizzling Restaurant-Style Skillet Fajitas With Mushrooms

Jocelyn Ramirez
How To Make Sizzling Restaurant-Style Skillet Fajitas With Mushrooms
Beauty

Do I Have To Wash My Face If I Don't Leave My Home Or Wear Makeup?

Jamie Schneider
Do I Have To Wash My Face If I Don't Leave My Home Or Wear Makeup?
Mental Health

The 3 Phases Of Processing COVID-19 & How To Create Stability

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
The 3 Phases Of Processing COVID-19 & How To Create Stability
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-rid-of-bean-bloat

Your article and new folder have been saved!