If you're suddenly eating more dried or canned beans than usual, you've probably discovered two things. One, they can seriously elevate your meals, and two, they can lead to less than desirable bloating and gas. So how can you reduce bloat without completely removing beans from your diet?

To make your nutritious bean-filled meals a little easier on your stomach, mindbodygreen reached out to the top experts for their best tips on managing bean-induced bloat: