Because probiotics are live organisms and no gut ecosystem is exactly alike, everyone metabolizes them differently, according to Shah. As such, it’s possible that you might experience some side effects, usually GI-related, when you first start taking Lactobacillus acidophilus due to changes in the digestive tract. “Some people experience gas or bloating when first starting any probiotic,” says naturopathic doctor Michael Murray, N.D.

Usually, these side effects resolve after a couple weeks of regular use, but if side effects persist or are especially bothersome, it’s a good idea to check in with your healthcare provider to make sure there’s nothing else going on underneath the surface.

Consult with a health care practitioner before taking a probiotic if you have issues with immune system function, Murray suggests.