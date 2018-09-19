Bifidobacterium Lactis: The Bacterium That Could Help You Lose Weight & Fight Inflammation

I often remind my patients about one important concept when we're talking about probiotics. While we may know and understand that certain probiotics are helpful to our health in a variety of ways, it's important to keep the conditions in our bodies optimal so that these bacteria can grow and flourish, as well. Taking a probiotic such as B. lactis does not mean that you have carte blanche to do whatever you like regarding other aspects of your health.

It's still of the utmost importance to eat the right foods and avoid highly processed and packaged foods. Eat the rainbow, making sure you include plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet. Avoid toxins that can damage the gut and harm the good bacteria. Make sure you exercise and keep those good bacteria happy. Reducing stress, sleeping well, and having fun and enjoying life are also key ingredients for keeping a healthy gut microbiome. If we create an environment where these good bacteria can flourish, the health benefits are more likely to be consistent and remain.

So, just remember: If you want to take some B. lactis as a probiotic, make sure that the home you put it in is a happy home and one in which it can grow and help you out to the best of its abilities!