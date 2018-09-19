Bifidobacterium Lactis: The Bacterium That Could Help You Lose Weight & Fight Inflammation
Some of the most common questions I get as an integrative gastroenterologist are about probiotics, or the "good" bacteria living in the gut. One of the most interesting of all the "good guys" is Bifidobacterium lactis, a specific type of bacteria that has received a lot of attention for its unique health benefits.
But first, some basics: Probiotics are live organisms that are ingested for the purpose of improving your health, and they can be taken in a variety of forms, such as capsules or powders or even in certain kinds of foods. A prebiotic is a food that helps these good microorganisms grow and prosper. You can think of a prebiotic as fertilizer for the good guys. We often think of these foods as particular kinds of fibers. A symbiotic is a supplement that has both probiotics and prebiotics, designed to work together in synergy.
Getting to know Bifidobacterium lactis.
We could talk about the different kinds of probiotics for hours, so spending time on one particular strain—Bifidobacterium lactis also known as B. lactis—feels almost like a luxury. Why is this strain so significant? Well, it's a superstar for gut health. For starters, a study from 2015 showed that a fermented milk containing B. lactis may improve gastrointestinal symptoms and well-being, and it was suspected that this was true because of changes it created in gut motility, hypersensitivity, and even leaky gut.
Another study demonstrated that when people took a particular strain of B. lactis, called BB-12, in conjunction with Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, they had decreased amounts of dental plaque and reduced inflammation in the mouth, which has led us to an increased understanding of how oral health is tied to gut health and why having a healthy oral microbiome is important. One recent article suggested that disruption of the gut microbiome in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) extends to the oral cavity and that looking at the oral microbiome could be helpful in evaluating ASD status. This is just one example of how oral health is tied to gut health and overall health, as well.
B. lactis and weight loss and blood sugar balance.
Another fascinating study demonstrated that B. lactis reduced fat mass and glucose intolerance in mice with diabetes and obesity. It was felt that reduced levels of the pro-inflammatory substance called lipopolysaccharides (LPS) from bacteria that is associated with leaky gut was one of the mechanisms by which this occurred. We already know that an imbalance of bacteria in the gut can be associated with a variety of different conditions and diseases, so this is a great example of how a good guy can be added to the ecosystem and help tip the balance in favor of health, rather than disease. In this case, this probiotic helped improve blood sugar balance and weight.
A particular strain of B. lactis, known as HN019, has been shown to have a significant impact on those with metabolic syndrome. This probiotic had beneficial effects on inflammation, nitric oxide metabolites, and antioxidant measurements, and the authors of the study stated that if their results are confirmed, supplementation with this probiotic should be considered further. It's fascinating how adding a particular probiotic strain to your lifestyle routine can create such improvement in one's health. It goes to show you how even a slight imbalance between the good bugs and bad bugs in your gut can cause and contribute to so many different medical conditions and symptoms.
Bifidobacterium lactis and immunity and gut health.
Many researchers also suspect that this helpful bug can improve intestinal function and immunity. A study was conducted using pigs that were infected with a parasite, and they showed that when the pigs were given B. lactis (BB-12), the local immune response in the gut was changed and the strong immune response that can occur with parasites was reduced. There's a lot of literature and discussion regarding how the gut is important to the immune system, and this is a great example of that.
Did you know that at least 70 percent of our immune system is in the gut? It's true. And we doctors feel that one of the biggest influencers in immune function is the gut microbiome. The studies I have shared and numerous other studies that have been published clearly outline that inflammation and immune reactivity can be related to the composition of the gut microbiome This is one of the reasons it's important to try to cultivate a resilient gut microbiome. A healthy gut leads to a healthy immune system! A recent study that demonstrates this nicely showed that a probiotic formulation that contained B. lactis—in addition to a few other strains of bacteria—significantly reduced inflammation in the body, and that manipulating the gut microbiome can certainly play a role in improving one's health and immune reactivity.
B. lactis and heart health.
Not only can probiotics influence inflammation and immune function, but they can take it to the next level and reduce injury to the heart after having a heart attack. A study published earlier this year showed that supplementation with B. lactis 420 (B420) reduced the impact of a heart attack. We know that gut health and heart health are closely connected to each other, and this is supportive of that concept. If the gut microbiome is balanced and contains enough of the good guys, like B. lactis, there could be improvements in other tissues and organs that are far away from the gut itself.
B. lactis BB-12 is one of the most studied probiotics. There are hundreds of publications on this probiotic and how it has numerous health effects, such as fighting off bad bugs, making the gut lining stronger, and improving the immune system. It supports a healthy gut microbiome and can improve bowel function and reduce diarrhea and antibiotic-associated side effects. There is even data to support that it helps us fight off respiratory infections. This is definitely one helpful, hardworking bacteria!
A final thought on B. lactis and probiotics in general.
I often remind my patients about one important concept when we're talking about probiotics. While we may know and understand that certain probiotics are helpful to our health in a variety of ways, it's important to keep the conditions in our bodies optimal so that these bacteria can grow and flourish, as well. Taking a probiotic such as B. lactis does not mean that you have carte blanche to do whatever you like regarding other aspects of your health.
It's still of the utmost importance to eat the right foods and avoid highly processed and packaged foods. Eat the rainbow, making sure you include plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet. Avoid toxins that can damage the gut and harm the good bacteria. Make sure you exercise and keep those good bacteria happy. Reducing stress, sleeping well, and having fun and enjoying life are also key ingredients for keeping a healthy gut microbiome. If we create an environment where these good bacteria can flourish, the health benefits are more likely to be consistent and remain.
So, just remember: If you want to take some B. lactis as a probiotic, make sure that the home you put it in is a happy home and one in which it can grow and help you out to the best of its abilities!
