Bifidobacterium Lactis: The Bacterium That Could Help You Lose Weight & Fight Inflammation

Did you know that at least 70 percent of our immune system is in the gut? It's true. And we doctors feel that one of the biggest influencers in immune function is the gut microbiome. The studies I have shared and numerous other studies that have been published clearly outline that inflammation and immune reactivity can be related to the composition of the gut microbiome This is one of the reasons it's important to try to cultivate a resilient gut microbiome. A healthy gut leads to a healthy immune system! A recent study that demonstrates this nicely showed that a probiotic formulation that contained B. lactis6 —in addition to a few other strains of bacteria—significantly reduced inflammation in the body6 , and that manipulating the gut microbiome can certainly play a role in improving one's health and immune reactivity.