While staying healthy is always a priority, during the pandemic many of us have become hyper-focused on keeping our immune systems in tip-top shape. While exercising regularly and eating vitamin C rich foods can be beneficial, adding a probiotic supplement to your daily regimen may also help—that is, if you go for the right strains.*

We spoke with functional medicine experts and gastrointestinal specialists to understand how probiotics and immunity are connected, and which strains are most effective for supporting immunity.