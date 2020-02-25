As the research mounts on the importance of gut health, probiotics have quickly become one of the most popular supplements out there. In the U.S. alone, almost 4 million people take probiotics to support everything from healthy digestion to bloat and immune function.*

But while probiotics are certainly helpful, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to taking them. That's because there are many different types—called strains—of probiotics and each one has its own special function.

Every person also has a unique gut microbiome—or balance of bacteria in the gut—so the best probiotic for you may be different from the ideal choice for someone else. To get the most out of your probiotic, you need to find the strain(s) targeted to your specific symptoms.