A Guide To The Most Common Probiotic Strains & What They Do
As the research mounts on the importance of gut health, probiotics have quickly become one of the most popular supplements out there. In the U.S. alone, almost 4 million people take probiotics to support everything from healthy digestion to bloat and immune function.*
But while probiotics are certainly helpful, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to taking them. That's because there are many different types—called strains—of probiotics and each one has its own special function.
Every person also has a unique gut microbiome—or balance of bacteria in the gut—so the best probiotic for you may be different from the ideal choice for someone else. To get the most out of your probiotic, you need to find the strain(s) targeted to your specific symptoms.
What are probiotics?
Your body is home to trillions of bacteria. While that bacteria takes up residence everywhere in your body, the majority of it lives in your gut. This bacteria, your microbiome, plays a critical role in your health.
Probiotic supplements are living microorganisms (usually bacteria or yeast) that help maintain balance in your gut microbiome.* Aside from supporting your gut health and alleviating uncomfortable digestive symptoms, like bloating and constipation, probiotics have also been linked to a healthier immune system, reduced cholesterol, improvements in allergy symptoms, and a lower rate of infections.*
Because probiotics are so popular, manufacturers have made the supplements readily available in all forms. You can find them as pills, capsules, and powders. Probiotics are even frequently added to other supplements, like greens powders, to boost their nutritional value.*
How probiotic strains get their name.
All probiotics have three different qualifiers: genus, species, and strain (in that order). For example, when looking at Bifidobacterium lactis BI-07, Bifidobacterium is the genus, lactis is the species, and BI-07 is the strain. But what does that all mean?
Genus: Genus is the broadest identifier. It encompasses several different types of bacteria in the same general category but with lots of different characteristics and health benefits.
Species: The term species gets a little more specific. All of the bacterial strains within a species have similar characteristics but with some subtle differences between them.
Strain: A specific strain is one type of bacteria. All of the bacteria identified within a strain carry out the same function within your body.
The two most well-known genera (the plural of genus) of probiotics are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Several different species and strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are often included in supplements because each one performs an individual, specific function.
Bifidobacteria vs. Lactobacillus: What's the difference?
One of the main differences between Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria is the byproducts they produce. Lactobacillus ferment refined sugars and create lactic acid as a byproduct. Bifidobacteria mainly produce short-chain fatty acids, or SCFAs, although they create lactic acid too.
Another difference is where they live and colonize (or grow). Lactobacillus naturally lives in the small intestine, while Bifidobacterium takes up residence in the large intestine (or colon).
That also means that when you take a probiotic supplement, the Lactobacillus strains travel to—and grow in—your small intestine, while the Bifidobacterium strains have a longer journey to get to your large intestine.
This is important because different locations in your gut translate to different health benefits.
Bifidobacteria
Bifidobacteria, which are gram-positive anaerobic bacteria, play a huge role in promoting normal inflammatory processes in the gut and helping you digest carbohydrates. In most adults, Bifidobacteria makes up 3 to 6% of the total gut microbiome, making it one of the most abundant genera.
There are about 48 different Bifidobacterium species, and each affects your health in different ways. In general, some of the health benefits associated with Bifidobacteria include:
- A healthy immune function*
- A better physiological response to stressors*
- Healthy digestion and alleviation of digestive symptoms like bloating and constipation*
- Mood regulation*
Lactobacillus
Lactobacillus—gram-positive, non-spore-forming bacteria—are arguably the most well-known probiotic even though they only account for about 0.01% of the total bacterial count in the gut. But while this seems like a low number, it doesn't diminish their importance.
Research shows that Lactobacillus can support gut barrier function to decrease intestinal permeability (often called "leaky gut") by killing off potentially harmful bacteria.* There are about 170 different species of Lactobacillus, and the general health benefits include:
- Supporting the digestion of lactose or milk sugar*
- Healthy digestion and bowel regularity*
- Positively affecting total cholesterol levels*
- Supporting immune function*
- Promoting better sleep*
Common species and strains in probiotics.
Of course, there are many species within the Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus genera and many different strains within those species. Researchers have yet to identify every single probiotic strain out there (and it's likely they never will), but as of September 2019, that number was almost at 8,000.
But even though some bacterial strains may always remain a mystery, there are some that are commonly found and are well studied. These include:
Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: shown to promote regularity and provide relief from constipation.*
Bifidobacterium animalis DN-173 010 (nicknamed Bifidus regularis): shortens colon transit time, which can promote regularity and alleviate constipation.*
Bifidobacterium longum BB536: promotes bacterial balance and homeostasis in the gut, which supports the immune system and alleviates digestive issues.*
Bifidobacterium lactis UABla-12 and Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS-1: can improve abdominal pain and reduce the severity of other symptoms, like bloating, in adults with irritable bowel syndrome.*
Lactobacillus casei Shirota and Bifidobacterium lactis DN-173 010: increases stool frequency and improves stool consistency, which can help improve constipation and promote bowel regularity.*
Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 and Lactobacillus fermentum RC-14: can help restore normal vaginal flora and reduce the risk of bacterial and yeast vaginal infections.*
Lactobacillus rhamnosus JB-1: positively affects GABA, a neurotransmitter in the brain, and may reduce stress-related symptoms.*
Lactobacillus casei BF1, BF2, and BF3: can inhibit the growth of Helicobacter pylori and Staphylococcus aureus, two pathogenic bacteria well known for causing human infection and resulting health problems.*
Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 11951, Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 701089, and Lactobacillus acidophilus ATCC 314: can promote healthy cholesterol levels and support heart health.*
Lactobacillus plantarum DSM 9843: can improve gas and flatulence in people with irritable bowel syndrome.
Choosing a probiotic supplement.
While quality is important no matter what when it comes to supplements, Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., a board-certified internist, says, "That goes triple for probiotics." According to Pedre, the bacterial strains that are actually in many commercially produced supplements don't match the claims on the bottle. That's why it's important to get your supplements from a reputable, high-quality manufacturer.
And since it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which strain(s) you need to regain gut balance*, he recommends choosing a probiotic that's targeted to what you're trying to treat and contains multiple strains and 5 to 100 billion colony-forming units (CFUs). It's also a good idea to make sure your probiotic is tested by a third-party lab to ensure that it contains what it says and that the bacterial strains are alive and doing their jobs.
The bottom line
While probiotic supplements have a long-list of health benefits, from gut support to immune function,* there are many different strains of bacteria in probiotics, each with its own special functions. Understanding the different strains is key to finding a targeted supplement and reaping those benefits.*