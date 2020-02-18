Here's Why Probiotics Are So Important For Women
These days, probiotics are as buzzy as ever thanks to their ever-expanding list of superpowers—it seems like almost everyone can benefit from them in some way.* This is especially true when it comes to women.
Probiotics help support a healthy microbiome (the delicate balance of bacteria and other microorganisms in the body), which plays a major role in many important functions, from skin to mental health to immune function and even vaginal health.* And for women, in particular, who tend to be affected by digestive issues more than men, keeping this balance of bacteria happy is important.
Here's what you should know about probiotics for women.
What are probiotics?
Probiotics are microorganisms (like "good" bacteria and yeast) that help support various aspects of overall health.* The gut is already home to trillions of microorganisms (more than 500 different species), and taking probiotic supplements can help keep this "ecosystem" in check.*
These healthy bacteria colonize in the gut, leaving less room for harmful pathogens to take over (like "bad" bacteria and yeast, as well as parasites).* And allowing more of the "good" microorganisms to move in has been found to have some significant health benefits.*
While these live bacteria can be found in fermented foods (like sauerkraut, miso, pickled vegetables, and kimchi) and cultured foods and drinks (like yogurt, kefir, and kombucha), they can also be found freeze-dried in supplement form.
Why women should consider taking a probiotic.
A healthy microbiome supports overall health in many ways, but unfortunately, there are many things that can disrupt the peace within this little ecosystem.
Things like chronic stress (which many multitasking women are familiar with) can throw the microbiome out of whack, and overdoing it on sugar and processed foods also has a negative effect. Bacterial infections, parasites, and yeast (not the good kind) can wreak havoc if you have them.
And as you might guess, overuse of antibiotics (particularly when there isn’t a bacterial infection documented) is another culprit. They do more than just wipe out "bad" bacteria—they disrupt the "good" bacteria in the microbiome as well (taking just one course of antibiotics can mess with your gut flora for up to 12 months or longer afterward).
While everyone is susceptible to an imbalanced gut, there are reasons women, in particular, should be thinking about it. Women report higher levels of stress than men, are more likely to be prescribed antibiotics than men, and are more likely to suffer from gastrointestinal issues. On top of all that, the vagina is home to its own delicate microbiome that needs to be cared for.
The benefits of probiotics for women.
When your microbiome isn't in good shape, it can lead to issues like GI distress, allergies, autoimmune issues, skin conditions (like acne and eczema), hormonal imbalances, weight gain, frequent vaginal infections, and more.
If any of these symptoms sound familiar, you may want to consider taking a probiotic supplement.*
They're good for your gut.*
Studies suggest that the GI systems of women could be more sluggish than those of men, increasing the risk for digestive issues. Taking a probiotic supplement can promote a healthy gut microbiome and support digestion.*
"Think of probiotics as your little helpers that restore order and help maintain harmony in your gut ecosystem," says gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D. "They outnumber and antagonize unwelcome pathogens, including unfavorable bacteria, yeast, and parasites."
Probiotics can also help manage digestive issues like bloating. And, according to a large review, taking probiotics can reduce traveler's diarrhea.*
They support the vaginal microbiome.*
Infections like bacterial vaginosis and urinary tract infections (which affect women far more often than men) can occur when bad bacteria inside the vagina outnumber the good. "Like the microbiome in our digestive system, sinuses, and skin, the vaginal microbiome is the first line of defense against infections," explains family functional medicine doctor Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Certain probiotic strains can support the vaginal microbiome, keeping the "bad" bacteria that cause these infections at bay.* According to a review on the influence of probiotics on urogenital infections (like UTIs, BV, and yeast vaginitis), research has found an association between lactobacilli (one common probiotic strain) presence in the vagina and women who have never had a UTI.
While vaginal probiotics (probiotics designed to be inserted directly into the vagina) are available, studies have shown that oral probiotic supplements can also support the vaginal microbiome.
They can help with weight management.*
Studies have also found that probiotics and weight management are connected, specifically in women.* In one study, researchers found that overweight women who underwent a weight loss diet for 12 weeks while taking a certain strain of probiotic supplements lost more weight than a group of overweight women who did the same weight loss diet for 12 weeks without taking a probiotic supplement.*
The women who took the probiotic also continued to lose weight during the 12-week maintenance period afterward, while the other group's weight remained stable.* Interestingly, the researchers did not see the same weight changes in men.
Research has suggested a few different reasons probiotics can aid in weight management.* In the above study, researchers found that the hormone leptin (which suppresses appetite) was higher in the group who took the probiotic.*
They have skin benefits (for you and your baby).*
The gut and vagina aren't the only microbiomes in the body. The skin is also home to trillions of bacteria. The nutritional support of probiotics could help manage problems like eczema, acne, allergic inflammation, and hypersensitivity, as well as promote wound healing and help fight skin damage.* And the benefits can even extend to your baby.*
Since 2015, the World Health Organization has recommended that pregnant women at high risk for having a child with allergies take a probiotic supplement, particularly to reduce their child's chances for developing eczema.
How to choose a probiotic for women.
Because different strains have been studied for different applications, choosing a probiotic supplement with multiple strains can help you make sure you're checking all the boxes.
While the list of ingredients found on the back of a probiotic supplement can seem confusing or overwhelming, a diverse probiotic will likely contain Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria (and various species within each of those strains, like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis).
However, "different strains can be tied to different benefits," functional dietitian Krista King, M.S., RDN, LDN, stresses, so it's important to look for targeted strains that are well-researched for the issues you are hoping to address.
The quality and quantity of a probiotic supplement should also be involved in your decision. Quality-wise, to make sure a probiotic contains what it says it does—and that those live bacteria actually make it from production to your intestines without dying off—look for professional brands that undergo third-party testing.
And when it comes to quantity, look for a product in the billions of CFUs (or colony-forming units). Probiotics often range from 5 to 100 billion, and you should start on the lower end and increase as they're tolerated (it's also worth noting that the more gut damage has been done, the more CFUs you might need in the appropriate setting).
If you're taking a probiotic for general health, try starting with 30 to 50 billion CFUs (ideally at least 15 billion each of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains), one to two times a day on an empty stomach. And if you're looking for a probiotic to address specific women's health issues, consider talking to an integrative or functional medicine doctor or health care professional. They may be able to point you in the direction of which probiotic for women is best for you.