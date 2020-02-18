A healthy microbiome supports overall health in many ways, but unfortunately, there are many things that can disrupt the peace within this little ecosystem.

Things like chronic stress (which many multitasking women are familiar with) can throw the microbiome out of whack, and overdoing it on sugar and processed foods also has a negative effect. Bacterial infections, parasites, and yeast (not the good kind) can wreak havoc if you have them.

And as you might guess, overuse of antibiotics (particularly when there isn’t a bacterial infection documented) is another culprit. They do more than just wipe out "bad" bacteria—they disrupt the "good" bacteria in the microbiome as well (taking just one course of antibiotics can mess with your gut flora for up to 12 months or longer afterward).

While everyone is susceptible to an imbalanced gut, there are reasons women, in particular, should be thinking about it. Women report higher levels of stress than men, are more likely to be prescribed antibiotics than men, and are more likely to suffer from gastrointestinal issues. On top of all that, the vagina is home to its own delicate microbiome that needs to be cared for.