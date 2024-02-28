3 Surprising Probiotic Benefits For Men + How To Choose The Best One

Probiotics For Men: Why Guys Should Take Them + The 5 Best Types To Try
Thanks to a reliance on processed foods, low-fiber diets, and increasing stress levels, the number of people with suboptimal gut balance or GI needs is only increasing.
You may already know that probiotics are good for your gut health—but do they have any targeted benefits for men?* As it turns out, probiotics for men can improve sexual health, testosterone levels, prostate health, among other health benefits.*
Below, Mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, has compiled a list of the best probiotics for men. Plus, we're sharing expert advice on how to choose.
Are probiotics safe?
The best probiotic supplements for men
mindbodygreen probiotic+
Pros
- Helps ease bloat & aids digestion*
- Gut-centric probiotics in 1 capsule
- Supports healthy weight*
- Sustainable packaging
Cons
- Daily regimen to maximize benefits
Dietary:Non-GMOGluten-freeVegetarianVeganDairy-freeSoy-freeMajor food allergen-free
Total CFUs:32 billion
Form:Capsule
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Servings per container:30
mindbodygreen’s probiotic+ with B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis B420, B. lactis HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM is the only blend in the world with this combination of four strains, specifically designed to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome. These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*
Plus, save 10% on your first order with promo code MBG10.
RenewLife Ultimate Flora®️ Men's Care Probiotic
Pros
- Supports men’s digestive, immune, and colon health*
- Strain diversity
- 1 capsule daily serving size
Cons
- Plastic packaging
- Best if refrigerated
Dietary:Non-GMOGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-free
Total CFUs:90 billion
Form:Capsule
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Servings per container:30
Renew Life® Ultimate Flora™ Men’s Care Probiotic offers 90 billion CFUs spread across two blends of 12 selected probiotic strains to support men’s digestive, colon, immune and respiratory health.*
Nature Made Digestive Probiotics Ultra Strength
Pros
- Formulated to support regularity and abdominal comfort.*
- Strain diversity
- No refrigeration needed
Cons
- Plastic packaging
- Not suitable for vegans
- Only 25-day supply
Dietary:VegetarianDairy-free
Total CFUs:30 billion
Form:Capsule
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Servings per container:25
Nature Made’s Digestive Probiotics Ultra Strength offers 30 billion CFUs split across 12 probiotic strains (from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria genera) that help support healthy gut flora.*
Metagenics UltraFlora Spectrum
Pros
- Supports gut and immune health*
- Strain diversity
- Sustainable packaging
Cons
- Long list of “Other” ingredients
- Best to keep refrigerated
Dietary:Non-GMOGluten-freeVegetarian
Total CFUs:30 billion
Form:Capsule
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Servings per container:30
This probiotic supplement provides multidimensional daily probiotic support for both the upper and lower GI tract for digestive and immune health via a blend of 7 beneficial probiotic strains.*
Pure Encapsulations ProbioMood
Pros
- Provides mood support*
- Supports healthy stress response*
- No refrigeration needed
Cons
- Plastic packaging
- Contains milk & soy allergens
Dietary:Non-GMOGluten-freeVegetarian
Total CFUs:3 billion
Form:Capsule
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Servings per container:60
Pure Encapsulations ProbioMood probiotic formula includes two probiotic strains designed to support emotional well-being and promote relaxation by lessening occasional stress. It also helps support the integrity of the intestinal lining.*
How to choose the best probiotics for men
There are several probiotics that are specifically marketed to men, but a lot of what you see is just that: marketing.
Narrowing down the best probiotics for men takes the same due diligence ,as with any other category, but don't feel like you're boxed into specific brands just because they say "for men."
While quality is always important when it comes to supplements, board-certified internist Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., says, "That goes triple for probiotics."
According to Pedre, what you're actually getting doesn't always match the claims on the bottle. Here are some easy-to-follow guidelines that can help you narrow down the choices:
- Choose a probiotic that contains billions—not millions—of organisms (or colony-forming units, CFUs) per dose. Some of the bacteria in probiotic supplements don't make it past the acid in your stomach. To account for this loss, higher CFUs help. With that said, CFU dosing should ultimately be rooted in clinical research studies.
- Look for bacterial diversity. Instead of opting for a probiotic that contains one or two types of bacteria, find one that contains multiple strains, including strains from well-studied genera like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces.
- Avoid unnecessary ingredients. Many probiotics contain binders and fillers like lactose and/or cornstarch. These ingredients can contribute to digestive upset in some people, which is all-around counterproductive.
- Check the manufacturing date. Most high-quality probiotics are good for two years after the manufacturing date, as long as they've been stored properly (more on that here). It doesn't matter whether the probiotic requires refrigeration or not—both types can be equally effective—just double-check that you're storing them according to the manufacturer's recommendations.
- Go dairy-free. Many probiotic supplements are made with dairy, but Pedre recommends choosing one that isn't, especially if you're sensitive to it. (Check out our guide to vegan probiotics.)
Benefits of probiotics for men
While still an emerging area of scientific investigation, there's promising research that a high-quality probiotic supplement can help support various aspects of health.*
Sexual health (plus mood and sleep)
Healthy levels of serotonin are important for normal erectile function (in addition to a balanced mood and sleep).
While there haven't been any studies exploring the direct link between erectile function and probiotics, research shows that probiotic supplementation may boost levels of serotonin 1by increasing the amount of tryptophan (the precursor to serotonin) in the blood.*
Healthy testosterone levels
After the age of 30, men naturally experience a decline in testosterone, a hormone that plays a vital role in fertility and sperm production.
According to a study published in Andrology, supplementing with probiotics may help increase testosterone levels while also normalizing other important sex hormones—a combination that may improve sperm quality.* It's worth noting, though, that the researchers from the study used prebiotics, too.
This also ties into sexual health since suboptimal testosterone levels can directly affect your libido. On the other hand, when your testosterone goes up, so does your sex drive.
Testosterone also regulates muscle mass and strength and bone density and is involved in the production of red blood cells. Important all around!
Prostate health
The research surrounding probiotics and prostate health is a bit preliminary, but it's worth mentioning that there's been some promising evidence that suggests probiotics may play a role in supporting the health of the prostate gland2.*
Aside from these specific benefits for men, there are general benefits of taking probiotics, too. Probiotics:
- Support digestion and contribute to bowel function and bowel movement regularity.*
- Help maintain a healthy weight3.*
- Help regulate mood4.*
- Strengthen and support your immune system5.*
- Promote metabolic health.*
What our reviewers say about mindbodygreen probiotic+
The takeaway
There's highly promising research that probiotics can support overall health for everyone.*
Aside from some potential specific benefits for men, there are also general benefits to consider, like promoting proper digestion and nutrient absorption, easing bloat, and supporting a healthy weight.*
All of these benefits make it worth adding a high-quality probiotic supplement to your routine (after you get the OK from your doctor).