3 Surprising Probiotic Benefits For Men + How To Choose The Best One

Most experts agree, with a resounding yes, that men should take probiotics. And so should almost everyone else. While it’s impossible to put an exact number on how many folks have suboptimal gut balance or GI health, it’s safe to say that a large number of people are affected. And thanks to a reliance on processed foods, low-fiber diets, and increasing stress levels, the number is only increasing.

Since taking a daily probiotic is completely safe for most people (although you may experience some initial side effects), according to integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., there’s no harm in trying one to see if it works for you. If you’re immunocompromised or have pre-existing medical conditions, double check with your doctor first, though.