3 Surprising Probiotic Benefits For Men + How To Choose The Best One

mindbodygreen’s probiotic+ with B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis B420, B. lactis HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM is the only blend in the world with this combination of four strains, specifically designed to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome. These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*

Plus, save 10% on your first order with promo code MBG10.