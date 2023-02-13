I believe optimal well-being is a journey. And one of the more challenging roads within that journey is maintaining a healthy weight.

First, I should note that the conversation around weight is a complicated one. For example, while weight can be a contributor to or byproduct of metabolic problems, experts now understand it isn't the only factor to consider. As I've touched on before, only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy, which means most of the population is unhealthy—even those who aren't considered overweight. In fact, 20% of people thought of as "lean" are still metabolically unhealthy1 . That said, if you're not at a healthy weight for your body, you can feel it.