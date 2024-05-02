Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 02, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
May 02, 2024

Whether your thing is spin classes, lifting heavy at the gym, getting your steps in, or some combination, you want to get the most health benefits from each activity. And that means properly hydrating.

But plain water doesn’t always do the trick, and electrolyte drinks can get pricey while packing in a lot of salt. Not to mention, most pre-mixed electrolyte drinks leave out one vital ingredient to promote recovery: creatine. 

The solution? Concocting a delicious DIY electrolyte water with one of the most studied fitness supplements out there. Here’s how. 

Raspberry lemonade electrolyte water 

Ingredients: 

Makes 1 serving

  • 8-10 ounces of water
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Handful of raspberries 
  • Sprig of mint
  • 1 scoop of mindbodygreen’s creatine+
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt or Himalayan salt (can add more if it’s a super sweaty session)

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a glass of choice (with or without ice), stir, and enjoy! 

You could also add all ingredients to a blender and pulse until smooth for an agua fresca-inspired beverage.

Support muscle recovery with creatine*

Creatine has been one of the most widely used sports supplements for decades—for good reason. It truly works.

Research shows taking three to five grams of creatine daily helps combat muscle soreness from exercise and aids recovery. It also promotes strength and power during exercise—so you can push yourself harder.*

But its benefits aren’t isolated to professional athletes. Pretty much every person can benefit from added creatine. That’s why mindbodygreen creatine+.

This flavorless powder provides an optimal five-gram dose in addition to two grams of the amino acid taurine (which further supports your fitness goals, as well as your heart, and brain health).* 

Rehydrating with water, electrolytes, and creatine is a great way to get all your recovery essentials in. But as long as you take creatine consistently day-to-day, you don’t have to be too particular with the timing. 

The takeaway 

It’s time to start making your electrolyte drinks at home. While we suggest a refreshing raspberry lemonade, you can use any fruit and herbs you like. Just don’t forget the creatine+

And now’s the time to stock up with mindbodygreen’s spring sale. Take 30% off when you spend $200 on supplements and personal care products. And we’ll also send you a free gift of a full-sized bottle of postbiotic hand cream and vitamin C potency+. Click here to shop now.   

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

