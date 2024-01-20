Skip to Content
Women's Health

New Study Shows Link Between Taurine & Depression In Women Under 30

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
January 20, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Profile Of A Young Woman On A Natural Light
Image by Vertikala / Stocksy
January 20, 2024

A frustrating fact is that women are twice as likely as men1 to have depression. And the difference appears starting at age 122. Some known risks (unique or more prevalent for women) of depression include all the hormonal shifts from puberty to pregnancy to postpartum to menopause as well as financial struggles, work overload, and a history of abuse. 

But there are other biological factors at play here besides sex hormones, that impact depression. One newly identified characteristic is lower taurine concentrations in the brain. Taurine is garnering attention as a crucial amino acid for optimal health, and researchers of a 2023 study published in Biological Psychiatry took a deep dive into whether the presence of this amino acid in the brain differs between women with and without depression.  

Sure enough, there was quite a difference. 

Why are researchers interested in taurine and depression? 

Taurine is an amino acid that can be found in food or constructed in the body from other dietary amino acids. Amino acids are most frequently referred to as the building blocks of protein, but that’s not how taurine works in the body. Instead, taurine is known as a free amino acid3 and resides on its own in body tissues.  

It’s especially concentrated in the brain4 where it helps the growth of brain cells, making connections between neurons, and forming a part of the brain called the hippocampus. The hippocampus is heavily involved in regulating emotions, and changes within this part of the brain are linked to depression. 

Until this study, the connection between taurine and depression has only been studied in rats. Research shows that taurine actually reversed depression-like symptoms in rats5

So this study is the first to report levels of taurine in the human brain—specifically the female brain. 

Lower taurine levels in the brain are linked to depression

A total of 84 women between the ages of 18 and 29 participated in this study—41 with depression and 43 healthy individuals. Researchers then used a specific type of MRI test to look at the chemical makeup of the hippocampus to reveal taurine concentrations. 

The comparison showed that the women with depression had a taurine concentration that (on average) was 19% lower than their counterparts. 

But researchers didn't attribute the lower taurine concentrations to lower dietary intake of protein (or taurine). However, researchers pointed to increasing taurine as a potential treatment option.

Based on past animal and human research shows taurine has positive effects on health6—including cognition, stress reduction, and blood sugar control—that may even be improved with supplementation7. Considering unmanaged stress8 and poor blood sugar control9 are all linked with depression, taurine supplementation may be beneficial.

The takeaway

Depression is complex, we can’t always point a finger at the exact cause of it. Women are faced with a unique set of considerations when it comes to depression risk and management, and exploring possibly biological reasons why (beyond sex hormones) is much needed. 

While it’s too early to say that taurine may be a beneficial tool for depression, this study helps pave the way for future studies that involve taurine as a treatment option. 

More On This Topic

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*

Emma Loewe

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly
Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Sarah Regan

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Integrative Health

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat
Integrative Health

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity
Integrative Health

Calling All Hot Girls With Gut Issues — This Supplement Can Bring You Regularity

Sarah Regan

