Taurine—while not a household name yet—surely deserves to be. Research shows that having enough taurine in your body is important for a range of chemical processes and that not having adequate taurine in tissues may be detrimental to health. Studies on humans (specifically for muscle and exercise benefits) show benefits of supplementing with 1-3 grams of creatine daily for muscle health and exercise performance.* While more research is needed (and is currently being conducted) those who are over 60, physically active, and/or eat a mostly plant-based diet may benefit from a taurine supplement.*