Aerobic exercise, also known as endurance or cardio activity, is defined by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) as any activity that uses your large muscles in a rhythmic manner and can be maintained continuously.

Engaging in aerobic activities increases your cardiovascular endurance, strengthens your heart, and improves your body's ability to use oxygen efficiently.

Research also shows that aerobic exercise can reverse and prevent cardiovascular disease, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve cholesterol, and aid in weight management when combined with a balanced diet.

So, how can you know if you're in an aerobic zone? One option is to keep tabs on your heart rate during exercise using a heart rate monitor. Aim for a heart rate between 60 and 80% of your maximum heart rate during aerobic activities. No heart rate monitor? You can also use rate of perceived exertion (RPE) to measure intensity level.

"In practice, an RPE scale of 1 to 10 is used, with 1 being very light and 10 being maximum effort. This gives you subjective information on how [you] feel during the exercise, and not just [your] physiological response to the demand," explains exercise physiologist Rachelle Reed, Ph.D. "A 3 to 5 or 6 would typically be aerobic work."