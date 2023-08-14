The Best Tools For Monitoring Heart Rate & HRV (From Basic To High-Tech)

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.4 , and those who are cardiovascularly healthy can expect to live up to nine years longer5 than those who are not, according to recent research. Wearing a heart rate monitor can give you a sense of your unique baseline cardiovascular function and help you spot changes that may hint at bigger issues. Sudden fluctuations in heart rate or HRV may be a symptom of stress, infection, metabolic derangement, inflammation, or cardiac causes such as ischemia, a lack of blood supply to the heart. Tracking these kinds of metrics can help you identify areas for improvement so you can live a longer, healthier life.