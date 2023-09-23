Heart rate variability is a valuable metric to track if you want to keep tabs on your overall health because it provides insight into how your nervous system functions. Some ways to improve your HRV include working out 150 minutes a week, eating a balanced diet with plenty of leafy greens, staying hydrated, spending time outdoors, and getting enough deep sleep. Just don’t get too hung up on the day-to-day fluctuations, and remember to compare your HRV data to your baseline, not someone else’s.