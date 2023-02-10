Do you take your heart for granted? I know I could probably appreciate mine more. This incredible organ pumps approximately five to six liters1 of blood throughout your body per minute at rest! Now, consider how much it’s doing for you as you’re jogging to catch the train, hitting your favorite spin class, or dancing the night away with friends.

Let’s all take a moment to thank our hardworking hearts! If you’d like to show your cardiovascular system even more TLC, you may consider adding a heart health-focused supplement to your daily routine. Here, we’ve listed the 13 best heart ingredients to look for as you peruse the supplement aisles for the perfect gift for the magnificent organ that literally keeps you alive.