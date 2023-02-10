Do you take your heart for granted? I know I could probably appreciate mine more. This incredible organ pumps approximately five to six liters 1 of blood throughout your body per minute at rest! Now, consider how much it’s doing for you as you’re jogging to catch the train, hitting your favorite spin class, or dancing the night away with friends.

Let’s all take a moment to thank our hardworking hearts! If you’d like to show your cardiovascular system even more TLC, you may consider adding a heart health-focused supplement to your daily routine. Here, we’ve listed the 13 best heart ingredients to look for as you peruse the supplement aisles for the perfect gift for the magnificent organ that literally keeps you alive.

From a holistic perspective, the collective actions we take on a daily basis to help support our hearts (e.g., physical activity, getting adequate restful sleep, proper hydration, a well-balanced and nutrient-dense diet), there are additional strategies we can incorporate into our daily routine to help support our heart longevity—such as dietary supplementation.*

Plant sterols and plant stanols are phytosterols—i.e., bioactive compounds intrinsic to certain plants (like vegetable oils, nuts, and seeds), albeit in small amounts. Thanks to their structural similarities to cholesterol, they help promote healthy cholesterol levels. In fact, randomized controlled trial research 5 demonstrates that 1,800 milligrams (i.e., 1.8 grams) plant sterols and/or stanols a day was found to significantly reduce total and LDL (“bad”) over several weeks.* The FDA also recognizes that at least 800 milligrams a day of plant sterols and stanols as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.‡

Coenzyme Q, aka CoQ10, is required for cellular energy production and also functions as an antioxidant that scavenges free radicals , giving it a number of beneficial actions throughout the body—including cardioprotective properties. It resides in the body’s most metabolically active organs (including the heart) and has been found to support major cardiovascular health factors 6 , such as endothelial function and healthy nitric oxide levels, according to a 2021 Antioxidants review.*

Bergamot orange is a type of yellow citrus fruit that grows primarily in southern Italy. It’s rich in flavonoids and other unique antioxidants, which help protect cardiovascular function and promote a healthy heart. In a 2019 Food Science & Nutrition review, bergamot orange (extract, juice, or oil) was found to promote healthy cholesterol levels by helping reduce total cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and triglycerides, while increasing HDL (“good”) cholesterol.* Other studies have found this citrus fruit to support healthy blood pressure and blood glucose levels, and one randomized controlled trial published by Nutrients in 2022 found that combining bergamot and artichoke extracts led to a reduction in waist circumference and fat tissue 8 .*

According to a 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming two to ten grams of dietary fiber per day is associated with significant decreases in LDL and total cholesterol levels. In a 2016 study, a six-gram dose of guar bean fiber, specifically, was found to also increase levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels when taken with meals three times daily.*

According to a 2017 systematic review published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, RYR has been found to reduce total and LDL cholesterol levels 10 , as well as blood pressure and triglycerides.* A 2019 review from the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicine also found red yeast rice to be helpful in bolstering endothelial function 11 and combating oxidative stress.*

Made from the seeds of wine grapes, grape seed extract (GSE) is rich in antioxidants, including proanthocyanidins, of which it’s one of the best sources. According to a 2021 Nutrients study, GSE has been shown to help increase blood flow, combat oxidative stress, and reduce heart rate, as well as modulate healthy endothelial function and blood pressure 12 .*

It has also been found to lower blood pressure 14 and promote nitric oxide production, as demonstrated in a 2017 Advances in Nutrition review, which makes it a great option for athletes looking to optimize their cardiovascular function during exercise (though anyone can benefit from its stellar cardioprotective properties).* You can find red beetroot in chew, capsule, liquid, and powder form.

Vitamin K2, aka menaquinone, is a specific form of vitamin K that supports musculoskeletal and cardiovascular health. According to a 2021 BMJ Journals review, it helps regulate calcium homeostasis by binding calcium to bone and stopping it from binding to arterial tissue (which can cause cardiovascular concerns down the road).* Through this action, vitamin K2 also promotes endothelial function and healthy blood flow.*

Folate is an essential B vitamin (B9) that, amongst other essential functions in the body, enables the methylation cycle to run smoothly, as the body requires active folate to help convert homocysteine to methionine. Without sufficient folate, homocysteine levels can build up over time, leading to cardiovascular, neurological, and/or immune health issues.

Getting enough folate daily is absolutely critical to keep homocysteine levels in check. The problem is that folks with the MTHFR gene variant (i.e., approximately 50% of the U.S. population !) have a difficult time converting the folate (from food) or folic acid (from certain supplements) into an active form their body can use to support a healthy methylation cycle.

This is where bioavailability comes in! The activated, methylated form of folate—5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF)—can be taken daily to ensure that your body is getting the most optimized form of folate to comprehensively support your methylation cycle and overall cardiovascular health 18 .*

In conjunction with foods and lifestyle habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine to optimize your cardiovascular health, certain supplements (e.g., omega-3s, soluble fiber, CoQ10, phytosterols, etc.) can provide additional, holistic, and targeted support to help optimize your blood flow, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, endothelial function, and more.*

Whether you have a targeted heart health goal, family or personal history of heart health concerns, or you’re simply looking to comprehensively support the longevity organ that keeps your blood pumping, incorporating one or more of the heart health nutrients and bioactives listed in this guide can help you optimize your cardiovascular well-being.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. †Consuming EPA and DHA combined may reduce the risk of CHD (coronary heart disease) by lowering blood pressure. However, FDA has concluded that the evidence is inconsistent and inconclusive. One serving of omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of EPA and DHA. ‡ “Products containing at least 400 mg per serving of plant sterols and stanols, eaten twice a day with meals for a daily intake of at least 800 mg as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may help reduce the risk of heart disease.” One serving of Nature Made CholestOff Complete softgels supplies 900 mg of plant sterols and stanols per serving, for a daily intake of 1,800 mg