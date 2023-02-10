13 Supplements To Take For Optimized Heart Health & Function
Do you take your heart for granted? I know I could probably appreciate mine more. This incredible organ pumps approximately five to six liters1 of blood throughout your body per minute at rest! Now, consider how much it’s doing for you as you’re jogging to catch the train, hitting your favorite spin class, or dancing the night away with friends.
Let’s all take a moment to thank our hardworking hearts! If you’d like to show your cardiovascular system even more TLC, you may consider adding a heart health-focused supplement to your daily routine. Here, we’ve listed the 13 best heart ingredients to look for as you peruse the supplement aisles for the perfect gift for the magnificent organ that literally keeps you alive.
Are heart health supplements for me?
From a holistic perspective, the collective actions we take on a daily basis to help support our hearts (e.g., physical activity, getting adequate restful sleep, proper hydration, a well-balanced and nutrient-dense diet), there are additional strategies we can incorporate into our daily routine to help support our heart longevity—such as dietary supplementation.*
That said, some people might benefit even more from taking a heart health-focused supplement, including:
- Individuals with a specific cardiovascular health concern (think: lipids, blood pressure, etc.)
- Individuals with a family history of heart health issues
- Individuals with an MTHFR gene variant
Ingredients to look for.
If you choose to support your cardiovascular health with a targeted supplement, be sure to look for these key ingredients.
Marine omega-3s (EPA and DHA)
Omega-3s—specifically, marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA found primarily in fish and fish oil supplements—are basically synonymous with heart health and longevity.*
From supporting healthy triglyceride levels2 to enhancing circulation, these holistic (and seriously under consumed) healthy fats deliver profound cardiovascular benefits3 that have a lasting impact on your heart health.* Consuming both EPA and DHA has even been found to lower blood pressure, which the FDA recognizes as a way4 to reduce the risk of hypertension, a risk factor for coronary heart disease (CHD).*†
For optimal heart health benefits, find a sustainably sourced fish oil supplement that’s tested for purity and delivers a minimum of 500 milligrams (ideally, closer to 1,000-1,500 milligrams, or 1-1.5 grams) of EPA plus DHA.
Our recommendation: mindbodygreen omega-3 potency+
Plant sterols & plant stanols
Plant sterols and plant stanols are phytosterols—i.e., bioactive compounds intrinsic to certain plants (like vegetable oils, nuts, and seeds), albeit in small amounts. Thanks to their structural similarities to cholesterol, they help promote healthy cholesterol levels. In fact, randomized controlled trial research5 demonstrates that 1,800 milligrams (i.e., 1.8 grams) plant sterols and/or stanols a day was found to significantly reduce total and LDL (“bad”) over several weeks.* The FDA also recognizes that at least 800 milligrams a day of plant sterols and stanols as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.‡
Plant sterol and stanol supplements can be found in capsule, tablet, and gelcap form, typically in doses up to two to three grams.
Our recommendation: Nature Made CholestOff Complete®
CoQ10
Coenzyme Q, aka CoQ10, is required for cellular energy production and also functions as an antioxidant that scavenges free radicals, giving it a number of beneficial actions throughout the body—including cardioprotective properties. It resides in the body’s most metabolically active organs (including the heart) and has been found to support major cardiovascular health factors6, such as endothelial function and healthy nitric oxide levels, according to a 2021 Antioxidants review.*
CoQ10 supplements come in capsules, chewable tablets, softgels, liquids, and more. Look for a product with ubiquinol (which has superior bioavailability7 and bioactivity) in doses of 100 to 200 milligrams, which promote heart health benefits.*
Our recommendation: NOW Extra Strength Ubiquinol
Bergamot orange
Bergamot orange is a type of yellow citrus fruit that grows primarily in southern Italy. It’s rich in flavonoids and other unique antioxidants, which help protect cardiovascular function and promote a healthy heart. In a 2019 Food Science & Nutrition review, bergamot orange (extract, juice, or oil) was found to promote healthy cholesterol levels by helping reduce total cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and triglycerides, while increasing HDL (“good”) cholesterol.* Other studies have found this citrus fruit to support healthy blood pressure and blood glucose levels, and one randomized controlled trial published by Nutrients in 2022 found that combining bergamot and artichoke extracts led to a reduction in waist circumference and fat tissue8.*
Bergamot orange is extremely versatile; it can be consumed as a juice and Earl grey tea, used as an essential oil (derived from the peel), and taken as a liquid, capsule, or powder supplement.
Resveratrol
Resveratrol is a potent polyphenol packed with antioxidant properties that help protect plants and animals (like humans) from oxidative stress. According to a 2019 International Journal of Molecular Sciences review, this phytonutrient is innately cardioprotective and promotes cardiovascular function9 in a variety of ways:*
- Reduces vascular oxidative stress
- Reduces arterial stiffness
- Increases endothelial nitric oxide production
- Helps blood vessels dilate and constrict
- Promotes healthy blood pressure levels
Look for a resveratrol supplement with a clinically efficacious dose of 75 to 150 milligrams that prioritizes bioavailability (i.e., a formula that features a fermented form of resveratrol or includes buddy botanical piperine) to optimize its heart health benefits.*
Soluble fiber
Exclusively found in plants, soluble fiber is a complex carbohydrate that is digested (but not absorbed) into a gel-like substance that helps bind to cholesterol in the small intestine and remove it before it enters or re-enters the bloodstream.
According to a 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming two to ten grams of dietary fiber per day is associated with significant decreases in LDL and total cholesterol levels. In a 2016 study, a six-gram dose of guar bean fiber, specifically, was found to also increase levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels when taken with meals three times daily.*
Targeted soluble fiber supplements with high quality and meaningful amounts of fiber are typically found in powder form. Look for a clean formula with organic ingredients that delivers five to six grams of fiber per serving.
Our recommendation: mindbodygreen organic fiber potency+
Red yeast rice
Used in Chinese traditional medicine for centuries, red yeast rice (RYR) is a fermented rice that contains a unique phytonutrient compound called monacolin K that helps support cardiovascular health in a number of ways.
According to a 2017 systematic review published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, RYR has been found to reduce total and LDL cholesterol levels10, as well as blood pressure and triglycerides.* A 2019 review from the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicine also found red yeast rice to be helpful in bolstering endothelial function11 and combating oxidative stress.*
You can find red yeast rice in a variety of supplement forms (capsule, tablet, etc.). Look for a formula with quality testing that offers 1,200 to 2,400 milligrams of RYR with at least ten milligrams of monacolin K.
Grape seed extract
Made from the seeds of wine grapes, grape seed extract (GSE) is rich in antioxidants, including proanthocyanidins, of which it’s one of the best sources. According to a 2021 Nutrients study, GSE has been shown to help increase blood flow, combat oxidative stress, and reduce heart rate, as well as modulate healthy endothelial function and blood pressure12.*
GSE can be found in liquid, capsule, and powder form. Look for a 150- to 300-milligram dose to optimize heart health benefits.*
Our recommendation: Pure Synergy SuperPure® Grape Seed
Red beetroot
Beetroots (aka red beets) are packed with a number of phytonutrients that help promote heart health. According to a 2015 Nutrients review, its betalain metabolites are especially beneficial for combating oxidative stress13, protecting lipids from oxidation, and promoting healthy blood flow.
It has also been found to lower blood pressure14 and promote nitric oxide production, as demonstrated in a 2017 Advances in Nutrition review, which makes it a great option for athletes looking to optimize their cardiovascular function during exercise (though anyone can benefit from its stellar cardioprotective properties).* You can find red beetroot in chew, capsule, liquid, and powder form.
Our recommendation: KOS Organic Beet Root Superfood Powder
Pantethine
Pantethine15 is a derivative of pantothenic acid, aka vitamin B5. Collectively, B vitamins are critical for cellular energy production, cardiometabolic pathways, methylation function, and overall heart health. Pantethine has been found to help promote healthy cholesterol 16and triglyceride levels.* In a 2017 study on healthy adults, pantethine was also found to promote healthy inflammatory pathways directly correlated with cardiovascular health and longevity.*
Doses up to 900 milligrams have been found effective in supporting overall heart function. As for form? Pantethine can be found in capsules, tablets, and softgels.
Our recommendation: Pure Encapsulations Pantethine
Magnesium
An essential mineral critical to whole-body health, magnesium is a vital nutrient that’s been found to help maintain a steady heart rate and healthy blood pressure. According to a 2017 meta-analysis published in Neuroscience Research, magnesium helps promote blood flow by bolstering endothelial function17 and supporting vasodilation. Essentially, it helps your heart muscles relax so it can beat in a healthy rhythm.
In terms of recommended intake, women need 310 to 320 milligrams of dietary magnesium a day, while men need 400 to 420 milligrams daily. For heart benefits, a dosage of approximately 350 milligrams of magnesium citrate and/or magnesium oxide can help you best support your cardiovascular well-being.*
Vitamin K2
Vitamin K2, aka menaquinone, is a specific form of vitamin K that supports musculoskeletal and cardiovascular health. According to a 2021 BMJ Journals review, it helps regulate calcium homeostasis by binding calcium to bone and stopping it from binding to arterial tissue (which can cause cardiovascular concerns down the road).* Through this action, vitamin K2 also promotes endothelial function and healthy blood flow.*
Vitamin K2 supplements come in capsule, softgel, and gummy form. For best cardiovascular results, consider taking a dose of 180 micrograms and up to 2,000 mcg (i.e., two milligrams) or more.*
Our recommendation: Bulletproof Vitamins A-D-K
Bioactive folate (5-MTHF)
Folate is an essential B vitamin (B9) that, amongst other essential functions in the body, enables the methylation cycle to run smoothly, as the body requires active folate to help convert homocysteine to methionine. Without sufficient folate, homocysteine levels can build up over time, leading to cardiovascular, neurological, and/or immune health issues.
Getting enough folate daily is absolutely critical to keep homocysteine levels in check. The problem is that folks with the MTHFR gene variant (i.e., approximately 50% of the U.S. population!) have a difficult time converting the folate (from food) or folic acid (from certain supplements) into an active form their body can use to support a healthy methylation cycle.
This is where bioavailability comes in! The activated, methylated form of folate—5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF)—can be taken daily to ensure that your body is getting the most optimized form of folate to comprehensively support your methylation cycle and overall cardiovascular health18.*
Our recommendation: mindbodygreen methylation support+
FAQ
What are the benefits of heart health supplements?
In conjunction with foods and lifestyle habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine to optimize your cardiovascular health, certain supplements (e.g., omega-3s, soluble fiber, CoQ10, phytosterols, etc.) can provide additional, holistic, and targeted support to help optimize your blood flow, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, endothelial function, and more.*
How do I know if I need supplements for heart health?
If you have a cardiovascular health concern (e.g., lipids, blood pressure, endothelial function, etc.), family history of heart health issues, or an MTHFR gene variant, you may want to consider a heart health-focused supplement to comprehensively support your cardiovascular well-being.*
What supplements are best for heart health?
To find the ideal supplement for your cardiovascular well-being, consider incorporating one or more of the ingredients on this list (e.g., marine omega-3s, plant sterols and/or stanols, bioactive folate, soluble fiber, CoQ10, pantethine, red yeast rice, bergamot orange, and more) in partnership with your healthcare provider.*
The takeaway.
Whether you have a targeted heart health goal, family or personal history of heart health concerns, or you’re simply looking to comprehensively support the longevity organ that keeps your blood pumping, incorporating one or more of the heart health nutrients and bioactives listed in this guide can help you optimize your cardiovascular well-being.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.