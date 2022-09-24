CoQ10 is a fat-soluble bioactive compound that’s found in your cells. "It's so important, in fact, that CoQ10 is found ubiquitously in your mitochondria, the energy powerhouse organelles in every cell of your body, in order to produce ATP from the nutrition we consume," explains nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D, RDN.

As a “co” enzyme, this vitamin-like quinone enhances the function of other enzymes (i.e., specialized proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions in every cell) in the body.

In addition to playing a critical role in cellular energy production, CoQ10 also functions as a versatile, lipid-soluble antioxidant, supporting cellular health throughout the body, including those involved in skin health.

For example, "three months of daily CoQ10 supplementation (at 50 and 150 mg doses) has been shown in clinical research to smooth skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles,"* shares Ferira.

Because of its omnipresence in our physiology, CoQ10 plays a larger role in full-body benefits, including heart health support. In one study, participants who consumed 100 milligrams of CoQ10 three times daily for two years had improved markers of cardiovascular health.*

"Fascinatingly, CoQ10 resides in the most concentrated amounts in our most metabolically active, or busy, organs—like our heart, kidneys, and liver," Ferira adds.

And the benefits of supplementing with CoQ10 don't stop there. For a deep dive into the rest, including brain health and fertility support, check out this CoQ10 breakdown.*