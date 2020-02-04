Nicotinamide riboside is clinically proven to increase levels of NAD+.* NAD+ is a molecule that drives cellular metabolism and helps our cells function at their best, but its levels decline with age. NR promotes healthy levels of NAD+ and naturally rejuvenates these cells.* mindbodygreen's nr+ is also formulated with other skin-supporting ingredients, like phytoceramides, which help reduce dryness and wrinkles while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.* It also contains the aforementioned astaxanthin and rhodiola.