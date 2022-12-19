Found: One Unexpected Way To Reduce Inflammation & Heal Your Skin

“[Reducing] oxidative stress can accelerate wound healing," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg. To lower oxidative stress in the body, we look to antioxidants.

The risk of chronic inflammation is reason enough to prioritize antioxidants, but “at its worst, oxidative [stress] can also damage DNA and cause pre-cancers and cancers,” board-certified dermatologist Kenneth Mark, M.D., notes. That's why ingesting antioxidants is about so much more than skin aesthetics—but a glowing complexion certainly never hurts.

CoQ10 is one of the most potent antioxidants found in your cells, skin cells included. As you age, though, natural CoQ10 levels begin to dip, which is why refilling your bank is so important.

And while you can find CoQ10 in some foods—like fish, peanuts, and broccoli—it's difficult to get enough through the diet. In fact, only about 25% of your CoQ10 levels1 come from food intake.

One way to ensure you’re getting enough is through potent supplements. A few high-quality beauty supplements include this gold-standard ingredient, so here’s a list of our go-to picks for glowing skin. Just make sure to keep an eye out for CoQ10 in its most bioavailable form, ubiquinol CoQ10.