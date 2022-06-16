This Antioxidant Can Support Healthy Aging — But Which Form Do You Need?

"People often ask how many antioxidants you should be using regularly; the answer is: the more the better," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group about the role of antioxidants in the body. "The more you can help neutralize unstable molecules caused by free radical formation, the longer you can salvage the health of your cells and skin. There's really no limit to how much you can protect and repair your body!"

And all antioxidants come with their own set of benefits and specialized focus areas for health. CoQ10, in particular, plays several critical roles in the body. The below is not an exhaustive list—for that please check out our guide to CoQ10—but it can give you a good indication of what you can expect if you decide to take it via supplementation or topical products.

Its primary role in the body is to support energy production. It's specifically used in the mitochondria, or "powerhouse" of the cells, where CoQ10 transports electrons in your mitochondrial pathways, which in turn produces energy (i.e., ATP energy from the carbohydrates, protein, and fats we consume daily). Because this happens in every cell in the human body, CoQ10 supports overall health, too.*

Like all antioxidants, it fights free radicals. But it’s not just any antioxidant. In fact, it's the only fat-soluble antioxidant naturally made by the human body. Additionally, it also helps protect against lipid peroxidation, a process by which free radicals break down lipids in cell membranes. Finally, it helps regenerate other antioxidants in the body, supporting the free radical neutralizing power of other antioxidants you are ingesting or using.*

It also supports skin health, thanks to its antioxidant and energy-promotion abilities. When used via topicals, research has found that topical CoQ10 can significantly decrease facial wrinkles. And a clinical trial found that CoQ10 supplements reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.*