But of course, everyone is different, and there are some scenarios where taking CoQ10 at night might make more sense. For example, if CoQ10 doesn't mess with your sleep quality, you can get away with a bedtime dose, says naturopathic physician Tricia Pingel, NMD. Or "if CoQ10 gives you an upset stomach when [taken] with food, [take] it at the end of the day" after you're done eating, recommends Kelley. Side effects, such as stomach upset, are very rare with CoQ10 supplementation.