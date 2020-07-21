In the wide world of supplements, vitamin C is one of those nutrients that everyone can pretty much agree on: It’s low-key workhorse when it comes to supporting your health.

Vitamin C plays a key role in processes that amp up your skin’s glow factor, and it even supports brain and heart health. Plus, perhaps most importantly (given our current COVID-19 reality), it’s a powerhouse for immunity—vitamin C deficiencies have been associated with increased risk of virus-induced respiratory infections, including colds.

Vitamin C is also an essential nutrient. Meaning, our bodies can’t make it naturally, so we need to get it from foods and supplements. But if you’ve Googled vitamin C supplements at all recently, you may have noticed a new result popping up in your feed: Liposomal vitamin C.

Liposomal vitamin C isn’t totally new, but it is newly trendy. This year, several companies have released liposomal vitamin C products promising enhanced absorption; and on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, renowned longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., said he’s been taking it to support immune health during the pandemic.

But is it really better? Here’s what the research and experts say.