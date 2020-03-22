Oxidative stress happens when your body produces too many free radicals. It's also the bane of every skin care fanatic's existence, thanks to its damaging effect on skin cells and barrier function. Oxidative stress also reduces moisture and collagen fibers in the skin, contributing to fine lines and premature skin aging.

Luckily, as a potent antioxidant, vitamin C can lend a hand.* (Antioxidants are molecules that combat oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals.) According to Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist, vitamin C protects your skin from free radical exposure (like UV rays and air pollution).* This pumps the brakes on many types of skin woes, including sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.*

For optimal skin benefits, Barr suggests supplementing with vitamin C and applying it topically. This ensures that there is enough vitamin C biologically available and active in and on the skin.* "Including vitamin C in your morning routine will help fend off damage from environmental exposures during the day," she notes. "[Applying] it at night will help support skin rejuvenation in the evening."*