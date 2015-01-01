Integrative Medicine Doctor

Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell , Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows. She helps busy people transform their health by reducing inflammation and eating more plants, utalizing the power of the microbiome to help digestion, natural hormone balance and food sensitivities. She is an expert on intermittent fasting for women and has a 2 week guided group program.

Connect with Amy Shah, M.D.

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Health and wellness happen outside the doctor’s office: Your best physician is good nutrition and your own mind.

What brought you into wellness?



Mindbodygreen brought me into wellness! I was listening to a Rich Roll podcast many years ago and Jason was on there. It was a time when I was trying to figure out exactly how to enter the world of integrative and functional medicine. I took it as a sign, sent in my first article, and it got accepted. I was so excited!

What does You. We. All. mean to you?



We have to understand how interconnected our lives are with other lives, with other beings, and the outside world. Just like we realize now that our gut isn’t just human cells but actually contains more bacterial cells than our own cells, we have to realize that our health depends on what's outside our own bodies—like our environment and the community of people we surround ourselves with.

What empowers you?



This might be a little bit morbid, but when I'm on my deathbed and my children or grandchildren are talking about me, it empowers me to think that they'll be saying I've had an impact on this world. This thought motivates me to do things that make me uncomfortable and think outside the box. I want them to feel like I improved the world in some way—and that they can too.