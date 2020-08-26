This Integrative Medicine Doctor Put Personalized Supplements Pack To The Test

I am really careful about taking supplements as I know that more is not always better. As a physician, I often see people experiencing side effects or adverse reactions from taking supplements and medications because they’re either taking too many or self-prescribing the wrong kind. Studies really don’t support taking a significant amount of supplements, especially if they are not tailored to your health!
Therefore, I’m very picky and a minimalist with my personal supplement routine — my goal is to be super consistent with taking the right supplements for my body, rather than putting a bunch of supplements into a routine that I know I won’t stick with.
Like so many people, I’ve been feeling more stressed this year and my sleep is often interrupted — quarantine dreams are real! I started to think about the advice I have given my patients and friends during this time and how I could apply it to my own life (yep, even M.D’s forget to prioritize their health from time to time!). I’m a big believer that, with the right tools, we don’t have to internalize outside stress, and supplements and lifestyle tweaks are two of my go-to tools.
I decided to try Rigr Centrum’s RigrPrint because I was intrigued by the idea of a holistic approach to supplementation and their claim — “A revolutionary wellness tool that provides a holistic analysis, wellness plan and supplement recommendation tailored to your unique needs” — really spoke to me.
This is something I always recommend my patients do — get a holistic analysis before just picking supplements randomly. So, I signed up and filled out the questionnaire. It took less than 5 minutes, I was pleasantly surprised that it covered a lot in a short time, and at the end, they picked out the supplements that were right for me, along with suggestions on lifestyle tweaks to make.
RigrPrint chose magnesium and L-theanine for me — both of which I have tried before separately, but never in combination.
When the supplements arrived, I immediately loved that they came in convenient packets. This is key for me because I’m always busy and often forget to take supplements, even though I know consistency is so important. Rigr also sent a lot of follow-up emails for tips and ideas to stay committed to the supplements and a healthy plan in general. These two things ensured that I actually took my supplements every day and, no surprises, my results were far better because of it.
Overall the process is simple and I enjoyed getting a personal recommendation that included both supplements and easy-to-apply lifestyle tips like getting plenty of H20 and limiting exposure to blue light or using blue light blocking glasses.
As a result, I have started to feel an improvement in sleep and stress levels over the past few weeks. Given that the only changes I made were adding the Rigr supplements to my daily routine and making some lifestyle tweaks as recommended, I can only assume it was RigrPrint that helped me get there!
Overall, this is a really simple, effective personalization service that I would recommend to anyone who has small niggling health issues, like stress, energy loss, or athletic performance issues, that they want to get on top of.
