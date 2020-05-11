My doctor told me that my labs and physical were “fine." But deep down, I knew there was something wrong. I was experiencing fatigue, sleep issues, mood swings, weight gain, skin breakouts, belly bloat, and brain fog. "Was this just what aging felt like?," I wondered. Was it hormonal? Could I chalk up my symptoms to my busy schedule as a physician and mom to a toddler and new baby?

In the end, I was right to keep investigating. I eventually found out that even though I was exercising every day and eating a “healthy” diet, I was chronically inflamed. Here are 4 things that really helped me heal and feel like myself again: