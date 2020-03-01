The Health Benefits Of Hops & How To Get Them Without Boozing
You’ve no doubt heard of hops. Brewers use the hop flower in varying stages of the brewing process to craft the flavor and aroma of a beer. But hops have benefits that go beyond imparting bitterness to a double IPA. The cone-shaped flower has been used medicinally for more than 2,000 years to help manage a variety of ailments.*
You might have noticed Humulus lupulus cropping up as an ingredient in modern supplements. Emerging research shows this brewer’s staple may promote a more positive mood, relaxation, and more.* And you don’t have to booze it up to reap the many benefits.
The potential health benefits of hops.
The budding plusses of hops that go beyond flavoring a pint are still being studied. What we do know is that hops are loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols and beneficial essential oils such as linalool, which helps with oxidative stress.* With all of these good-for-you compounds at play, research shows hops might be able to help you get your Zzz’s, manage worry and stress, maintain hormone health, and manage the adverse effects of inflammation.*
If you have trouble sleeping or you have a wonky schedule that wreaks havoc on your circadian rhythm, also known as your sleep-wake cycle, hops might be able to help.* In one study, researchers found that female nurses who worked rotating shifts were able to fall asleep faster and sleep better after having non-alcoholic beer for dinner in their off-hours when compared to a control group that did not drink the brew.*
Hops might give a little hop to your mood when you need it, too.* One small study gave college students who reported experiencing at least some depression, anxiousness, and stress an extract of dry hops for two weeks. When compared to the placebo group, the students taking the extract reported fewer symptoms.*
Hops may also help with hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause, says another study. A flavonoid in hops, known as 8-prenylnaringenin, is a phytoestrogen, a plant-based compound that may behave like estrogen in the body.* However, more research is needed on this topic to determine the safety of long-term dosing.
Plus, a review of existing medical data states that the anti-inflammatory compounds in hops show promise in warding off some disease processes, including those related to metabolic syndrome.*
How to get your hops fix without boozing.
You don’t have to head to your neighborhood pub or brewery or endure the morning-after effects of alcohol to gain the benefits of hops. You can buy the flower in many forms and use it as a supplement that suits your needs and lifestyle.
Hops extracts and oils provide the option of taking a supplement like a tincture if you prefer a sublingual method. Or you can also take hops in a capsule form. Sometimes hops are listed as an ingredient on another supplement. Hops pair well with valerian root to promote sleep and also in a full-spectrum hemp oil to promote a sense of chill.
If you do crave a bitter beverage without the buzz, sip an herbal hops tea or a hopped kombucha. You can buy hops in dried flower form or as a powder to make your own concoctions, if you’re the DIY type. The dried and crushed flowers can also be used to season foods like fries or pizza. Sprinkle as you would an Italian seasoning. Just be prepared for a bitter and tangy bite.
Are there any side effects I should look out for?
Hops are generally considered safe. However, some people do have a hops allergy. So be mindful of a runny or stuffy nose, hives or itching. If you’ve avoided beer in the past for this reason, hops might be the culprit.
If you’re trying a supplement, follow the directions on the label and start out with a small amount first before increasing if desired. Mild side effects of taking hops may include slight stomach discomfort. However, hops have been known to help manage gastrointestinal issues, as well.* Anyone with a history of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer should avoid using hops as a supplement because it contains a phytoestrogen.
It should, of course, be noted that consuming beer to get a dose of hops comes with the risks of consuming alcohol.
Hops are widely known for giving different beer styles their flavor and aroma profiles, but they can be consumed without having to toast the town. Hops are showing up in supplements meant to promote better sleep, mood, and overall health.* Ongoing research backs up these benefits, and we think it’s something to get hoppy about.