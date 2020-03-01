The budding plusses of hops that go beyond flavoring a pint are still being studied. What we do know is that hops are loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols and beneficial essential oils such as linalool, which helps with oxidative stress.* With all of these good-for-you compounds at play, research shows hops might be able to help you get your Zzz’s, manage worry and stress, maintain hormone health, and manage the adverse effects of inflammation.*

If you have trouble sleeping or you have a wonky schedule that wreaks havoc on your circadian rhythm, also known as your sleep-wake cycle, hops might be able to help.* In one study, researchers found that female nurses who worked rotating shifts were able to fall asleep faster and sleep better after having non-alcoholic beer for dinner in their off-hours when compared to a control group that did not drink the brew.*

Hops might give a little hop to your mood when you need it, too.* One small study gave college students who reported experiencing at least some depression, anxiousness, and stress an extract of dry hops for two weeks. When compared to the placebo group, the students taking the extract reported fewer symptoms.*

Hops may also help with hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause, says another study. A flavonoid in hops, known as 8-prenylnaringenin, is a phytoestrogen, a plant-based compound that may behave like estrogen in the body.* However, more research is needed on this topic to determine the safety of long-term dosing.

Plus, a review of existing medical data states that the anti-inflammatory compounds in hops show promise in warding off some disease processes, including those related to metabolic syndrome.*