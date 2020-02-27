How Much Hemp Oil Is Too Much Hemp Oil? Here's Your Intro To Dosing

What's An Effective Dose Of Hemp Oil? Here's How To Tell
Hemp oil has quickly gained popularity as a supplement to help bring about a sense of calm without the "high" associated with marijuana.* If you're thinking of giving it a try for a mellower mood, you may be wondering how much to take, what to expect, and whether it's safe. These best practices will help you make sure you're dosing hemp oil correctly.
How to decide how much hemp oil to take at one time.
hemp multi+
Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness and stress.*
As with any supplement you're trying out for the first time, with hemp oil it's wise to take the smallest amount possible first. That may be one gelcap or half of one dropper, depending on the product. Stick with that same amount for several days, and monitor how you feel before increasing. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label of the product you're taking, as well.
Hemp oil derived from the whole plant will contain several cannabinoids, including some cannabidiol (CBD). Dosing best practices are the same for both hemp oil and CBD oil: Start out small and gradually increase if you'd like. Keep in mind that the labeling of a CBD product and a hemp oil product may look different. That's because the milligrams per serving on a hemp oil extract will encompass all of the plant's compounds as a whole and may be much higher than that shown on a CBD isolate product.
How to know if you're dosing correctly.
Hemp oil is generally safe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). You're not at risk of overdosing by taking it, and you shouldn't experience any psychoactive effects from it even at higher doses. In addition to CBD, hemp oil may also contain trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis. But the amount will be so minuscule (0.3% or less), it's not enough to come close to causing a high.
Minor side effects can occur from taking hemp oil, though, such as diarrhea or fatigue. And some people do have cannabis allergies, so be mindful of any reactions.
Hemp oil shows promise in helping manage the symptoms of stress, support relief from tension and aches, and enhance sleep.* But the dose required to achieve a calmer state of mind or help manage discomfort varies from person to person.* As long as you don't have any unwanted side effects, you can increase your dose gradually to achieve your desired results.
One way you can monitor what the right dose is for you is by keeping a symptom-and-relief log: Track your dosage over time and report any changes in how your body reacts. Doing so can help you tell if the hemp oil is working for you and pinpoint a dosage sweet spot.
Are there any times you shouldn't be taking hemp oil?
If you take prescription medications or other supplements, talk to your doctor first before trying hemp oil. Your body has to metabolize, or break down, the substances you consume, and a phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil may have compounds that can slow down or speed up the way your body metabolizes some medications.
Talking to your doctor before taking hemp oil is especially important if any of your medications warn against consuming grapefruit and grapefruit juice while taking them. Interestingly enough, grapefruit and some cannabinoids affect the same family of enzymes (cytochrome P450) responsible for substance metabolization.
The bottom line: Hemp oil extract may be your ticket to a more relaxed day or night.* Take baby steps with dosing to settle on an effective amount for you.