How Much Hemp Oil Is Too Much Hemp Oil? Here's Your Intro To Dosing

Hemp oil is generally safe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). You're not at risk of overdosing by taking it, and you shouldn't experience any psychoactive effects from it even at higher doses. In addition to CBD, hemp oil may also contain trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis. But the amount will be so minuscule (0.3% or less), it's not enough to come close to causing a high.

Minor side effects can occur from taking hemp oil, though, such as diarrhea or fatigue. And some people do have cannabis allergies, so be mindful of any reactions.

Hemp oil shows promise in helping manage the symptoms of stress, support relief from tension and aches, and enhance sleep.* But the dose required to achieve a calmer state of mind or help manage discomfort varies from person to person.* As long as you don't have any unwanted side effects, you can increase your dose gradually to achieve your desired results.

One way you can monitor what the right dose is for you is by keeping a symptom-and-relief log: Track your dosage over time and report any changes in how your body reacts. Doing so can help you tell if the hemp oil is working for you and pinpoint a dosage sweet spot.