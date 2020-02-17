What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive

Oxidative stress starts with molecules called free radicals. They’re created as normal byproducts of cell metabolism or by exposure to sources like X-rays, air pollution, cigarette smoking, and pesticides. Free radicals also have an uneven number of electrons, which poses a problem—because electrons “like” to be in pairs. This means free radicals will steal electrons from healthy molecules to stabilize themselves. Oh, and guess what happens to the that molecule? It turns into a free radical, and the chain reaction continues.

Our bodies have natural ways of keeping free radicals in check, though. Plus, free radicals aren’t necessarily malicious. In low to moderate amounts, they can lend a hand. For instance, white blood cells called phagocytes make and store free radicals. If disease-causing microorganisms invade your body, the phagocytes can kill them by unleashing free radicals.

The issue is when there are too many. Excess free radicals can damage cellular structures, including DNA and cell membranes. And if your body’s production of free radicals surpasses its ability to control them, the result is oxidative stress.