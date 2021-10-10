What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive

Green also suggests using topical CoQ10, a natural antioxidant in the body. Our built-in reserve supports skin health, elasticity, and texture. However, "as we age, our reserve diminishes. Using products rich in CoQ10 can bring back youthfulness to the skin," notes Green. But remember, using topical antioxidants3 doesn't replace eating fruits and veggies—and topicals only work on the area applied, rather than systemically. The goal is to boost your body's overall defenses by consuming and applying antioxidants.* We also love vitamin C as a topical ingredient, as it supports collagen synthesis, cross-linking, and stabilizes the collagen you already have.