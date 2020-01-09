The New Science Of Cellular Beauty & Why It Will Transform Your Skin

By now, the secret is out and word is buzzing: We've launched our supplements+ line here at mbg. For us, supplements are about optimizing our bodies and giving them that extra something they need in order to feel our best. Check out the video below to learn more about our story with supplements.

Our line is created in partnership with the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne, and on this special mbg podcast, I sat down with Robert Rountree, M.D., a pioneering functional medicine doctor and scientific adviser at Thorne whom we worked with on formulating our new products.

Think of this episode as a look behind the curtain here at mindbodygreen: After listening to the episode, you'll understand how we created these targeted, science-backed solutions to address what we're all seeking: better sleep, radiant skin, digestive well-being, and relief from everyday stress.

Today's episode features a behind-the-scenes look at our solution for cellular rejuvenation and radiant skin: our nr+ supplement. NR (short for nicotinamide riboside), is the key ingredient in nr+, as it's the most researched compound that is clinically proved to increase levels of NAD. NAD is a co-enzyme found in all living cells that helps turn nutrients into energy, but its levels decline with age (and when we die it's literally at zero, so it's pretty important!).

Bob and I also discuss astaxanthin, rhodiola, phytoceramides, and betaine, which round out our formula to promote cellular beauty.

Our nr+ supplement supports cellular rejuvenation*, promotes youthful skin from within*, and even reduces the size of wrinkles.*